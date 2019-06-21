Lee Westwood has great response after fan's cell phone rings during swing

Lee Westwood didn’t let being in contention for the $2.2 million BMW International Open stop him from telling golf fans how to do something that should be really obvious: put a mobile phone on silent.

Westwood returned a second round 3-under 69 over Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich to move to 7 under, just two shots off Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s lead. The veteran Englishman was over his second shot to the first hole, his 10th, when he had to back off because a fan’s phone started ringing.

The 24-time European said “that’s all right, just turn it off,” before gathering himself to hit his approach shot. He made par on the hole but couldn’t resist engaging in a short, seven second tutorial after the round to show fans how to use the mute button.

⏸️ @WestwoodLee A reminder to spectators to always have their phones on silent. pic.twitter.com/2ESZ5Hg4kp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2019

“Much like golf, people overcomplicate things, but it really is this simple,” Westwood says before flipping the button to put his own phone on silent.

Maybe Westwood should be asking golf fans why they can’t turn up at tournaments with their phones already on silent. After all, it isn’t rocket science.