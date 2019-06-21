Travelers Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Zack Sucher holds the 36-hole lead entering Round 3 of the Travelers Championship Saturday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Sucher is making just his fourth PGA Tour start of the season and tops the board at 11 under, two shots ahead of Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie.
Check out the rest of the scoring with our live leaderboard and see below for Saturday’s Round 3 tee times.
Travelers Championship Round 3
|Tee Time
|Players
|7:15 a.m.
|Kramer Hickok, Viktor Hovland
|7:25 a.m.
|Sangmoon Bae, Stephan Jaeger
|7:35 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Brendan Steele
|7:45 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Cody Gribble
|7:55 a.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari
|8:05 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Emiliano Grillo
|8:15 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Alex Cejka
|8:25 a.m.
|Seth Reeves, Cameron Davis
|8:35 a.m.
|Harris English, Matthew Wolff
|8:45 a.m.
|Scott Langley, Joel Dahmen
|8:55 a.m.
|Andrew Landry, Bryson DeChambeau
|9:05 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes
|9:15 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Brandon Harkins
|9:25 a.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Chip McDaniel
|9:35 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan
|9:45 a.m.
|Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan
|9:55 a.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Sungjae Im
|10:05 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Abraham Ancer
|10:15 a.m.
|Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski
|10:25 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Justin Thomas
|10:35 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Alex Prugh
|10:45 a.m.
|Marc Leishman, Peter Malnati
|10:55 a.m.
|Josh Teater, Seamus Power
|11:05 a.m.
|Nick Watney, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|11:15 a.m.
|Freddie Jacobson, Harold Varner III
|11:25 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Ryan Armour
|11:35 a.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Troy Merritt
|11:45 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Cameron Tringale
|11:55 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood
|12:05 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Scott Brown
|12:15 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Reed
|12:25 p.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Sam Ryder
|12:35 p.m.
|Sam Saunders, Roberto Diaz
|12:45 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Blaum
|12:55 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Kevin Streelman
|1:05 p.m.
|Adam Long, Andrew Putnam
|1:15 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Brady Schnell
|1:25 p.m.
|Jason Day, Robert Streb
|1:35 p.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, Paul Casey
|1:45 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Ryan Moore
|1:55 p.m.
|Zack Sucher, Chez Reavie
Travelers Championship TV/Streaming Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.
Comments