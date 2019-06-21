Travelers Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Zack Sucher holds the 36-hole lead entering Round 3 of the Travelers Championship Saturday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Sucher is making just his fourth PGA Tour start of the season and tops the board at 11 under, two shots ahead of Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie.

Check out the rest of the scoring with our live leaderboard and see below for Saturday’s Round 3 tee times.

Travelers Championship Round 3

Tee Time Players 7:15 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Viktor Hovland 7:25 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Stephan Jaeger 7:35 a.m. Beau Hossler, Brendan Steele 7:45 a.m. Brian Harman, Cody Gribble 7:55 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari 8:05 a.m. Sung Kang, Emiliano Grillo 8:15 a.m. Matt Jones, Alex Cejka 8:25 a.m. Seth Reeves, Cameron Davis 8:35 a.m. Harris English, Matthew Wolff 8:45 a.m. Scott Langley, Joel Dahmen 8:55 a.m. Andrew Landry, Bryson DeChambeau 9:05 a.m. Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes 9:15 a.m. Nick Taylor, Brandon Harkins 9:25 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Chip McDaniel 9:35 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan 9:45 a.m. Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan 9:55 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Sungjae Im 10:05 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Abraham Ancer 10:15 a.m. Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski 10:25 a.m. Kevin Tway, Justin Thomas 10:35 a.m. Sam Burns, Alex Prugh 10:45 a.m. Marc Leishman, Peter Malnati 10:55 a.m. Josh Teater, Seamus Power 11:05 a.m. Nick Watney, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11:15 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, Harold Varner III 11:25 a.m. Bubba Watson, Ryan Armour 11:35 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Troy Merritt 11:45 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Cameron Tringale 11:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood 12:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Scott Brown 12:15 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Reed 12:25 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Sam Ryder 12:35 p.m. Sam Saunders, Roberto Diaz 12:45 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Blaum 12:55 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Kevin Streelman 1:05 p.m. Adam Long, Andrew Putnam 1:15 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Brady Schnell 1:25 p.m. Jason Day, Robert Streb 1:35 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Paul Casey 1:45 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Ryan Moore 1:55 p.m. Zack Sucher, Chez Reavie

Travelers Championship TV/Streaming Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.