Travelers Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

By June 21, 2019 8:02 pm

Zack Sucher holds the 36-hole lead entering Round 3 of the Travelers Championship Saturday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Sucher is making just his fourth PGA Tour start of the season and tops the board at 11 under, two shots ahead of Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie.

Check out the rest of the scoring with our live leaderboard and see below for Saturday’s Round 3 tee times.

Travelers Championship Round 3

Tee Time Players
7:15 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Viktor Hovland
7:25 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Stephan Jaeger
7:35 a.m. Beau Hossler, Brendan Steele
7:45 a.m. Brian Harman, Cody Gribble
7:55 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari
8:05 a.m. Sung Kang, Emiliano Grillo
8:15 a.m. Matt Jones, Alex Cejka
8:25 a.m. Seth Reeves, Cameron Davis
8:35 a.m. Harris English, Matthew Wolff
8:45 a.m. Scott Langley, Joel Dahmen
8:55 a.m. Andrew Landry, Bryson DeChambeau
9:05 a.m. Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes
9:15 a.m. Nick Taylor, Brandon Harkins
9:25 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Chip McDaniel
9:35 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan
9:45 a.m. Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan
9:55 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Sungjae Im
10:05 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Abraham Ancer
10:15 a.m. Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski
10:25 a.m. Kevin Tway, Justin Thomas
10:35 a.m. Sam Burns, Alex Prugh
10:45 a.m. Marc Leishman, Peter Malnati
10:55 a.m. Josh Teater, Seamus Power
11:05 a.m. Nick Watney, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
11:15 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, Harold Varner III
11:25 a.m. Bubba Watson, Ryan Armour
11:35 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Troy Merritt
11:45 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Cameron Tringale
11:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood
12:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Scott Brown
12:15 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Reed
12:25 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Sam Ryder
12:35 p.m. Sam Saunders, Roberto Diaz
12:45 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Blaum
12:55 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Kevin Streelman
1:05 p.m. Adam Long, Andrew Putnam
1:15 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Brady Schnell
1:25 p.m. Jason Day, Robert Streb
1:35 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Paul Casey
1:45 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Ryan Moore
1:55 p.m. Zack Sucher, Chez Reavie

Travelers Championship TV/Streaming Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.

