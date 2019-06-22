Former Alabama stars making major moves, will team together at new LPGA event

CHASKA, Minn. – Former Alabama star Lauren Stephenson found something in her swing last week that has vaulted her into the top 10 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She wasn’t actually working on her swing. Has no idea what changed really, but she’s feeling confident and comfortable at demanding Hazeltine National.

“Every week has led me to now,” said Stephenson, who carded a 4-under 68 on Saturday. “I’m comfortable and not too nervous. I feel like I kind of fit in.”

Even a change in caddies on Saturday couldn’t rattle the rookie. Stephenson’s dad called her at 8 am. to let her know that they were finding her a substitute caddie after Steven Bybee fell ill. Michelle Wie’s caddie, Matt Galloway, who has worked for Stephenson a couple times this year, filled in.

“I’m trying to go with the flow with caddies,” said Stephenson, who has had five so far this season.

LEADERBOARD: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Stephenson and former Alabama teammate Kristen Gillman, a two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, left the Tide in the spring season to begin their LPGA careers a semester early. After 11 events in 2019, Gillman ranks 35th on the money list with $218,928 and Stephenson is 72nd with $90,544.

Gillman also made the cut at KPMG and is in a share of 38th after a 1-under 71. She tied for sixth at the ANA Inspiration earlier this spring.

The former Curtis Cup teammates will pair together in the upcoming Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event.

“We play very similar and we’re really good at alternate shot,” said Stephenson. “Our games just go well together.”