Travelers Championship: Reavie leads, 33 minutes of play shuffles leaderboard

CROMWELL, Conn. – When dark clouds descend over a golf course, and the wind begins to blow, the sound of a horn means that everyone needs to seek shelter. Lightning could strike.

The skies were clear at 3:56 p.m. on Saturday over TPC River Highlands. Clouds that brought rain earlier in the week were gone, and while there was a breeze moving the maples, oaks and pine trees, it was sunny. Applying SPF 30 was in order and Zach Sucher was having a lovely day.

After a bogey-free 31 on the front nine, he had a five-shot lead over Keegan Bradley as he walked to the 10th tee.

Unfortunately for Zach Sucher, he never heard the horn.

He pulled his drive on the 10th hole to the left, hit a tree and was lucky that the ball came to rest 315 yards from the hole in the left rough. Forced to lay up, he hit his third shot safely on the green but missed the 23-foot par putt.

Playing alongside Sucher, Chez Reavie, who finished tied for third last week at the U.S. Open, made birdie. A hole ahead, Bradley made a 30-foot birdie at 11. Suddenly Sucher’s lead was cut to three shots.

Lightning was starting to strike.

On the downhill, 151-yard 12th hole, Sucher hit into a greenside bunker on the right side. From under the bunker’s lip, he needed two shots to escape and made a double bogey. Reavie made a 10-foot putt for another birdie.

At that point, horns should have been blaring because lightning was all around Sucher, but it was too late.

On the 12th hole, the former star at the University of Alabama-Birmingham hit a 298-yard drive that went into a fairway bunker. Once again, his ball came to rest close to the lip. Forced to lay up, he pulled his second shot into the left rough before hitting a pitch shot that came up short and landed between the putting surface and a bunker. Sucher made another double bogey. Reavie, who stuffed a 90-foot approach shot to 3 feet, made another birdie.

At 4:29 p.m., 33 minutes after Sucher had enjoyed a five-shot lead, he was at 10 under and trailing both Reavie and Bradley.

“Man, I don’t know if I have ever had a stretch like that, for that many holes in a row,” Sucher said after signing for 71. He answered questions from media members with a smile, looking everyone in the eye, and told his daughter that he’d be happy to take her to the rock climbing wall after he was done talking to a few people. He was proud of how he composed himself and made par on each of the final six holes.

“I mean, I made a bad swing on 10, I deserved bogey, but on three straight holes I hit shots that weren’t that far off all behind a lip. Two of them plugged. It’s rough, that’s all you can say about it.”

As Sucher was reeling, Reavie couldn’t miss. He made birdie at the 13th hole (his fourth straight) to reach 13 under, and then drained a 6-footer for birdie on the drivable par-4 15th to get to 14 under.

At 5:20 p.m., Reavie, who was six shots behind Sucher after nine holes, walked to the 16th tee with a four-shot lead, completing a 10-shot reversal of fortune that took just 84 minutes.

Reavie laid back on 17 with a 3-wood instead of driver, hit his approach shot to 10 feet and made birdie before hitting his approach on the 18th to 6 feet for his seventh birdie on the back nine. He played those holes in a scant 28 shots and signed for a 63.

“Zach got some tough breaks early (in the back nine), and I was able to plug along and make a few putts,” Reavie said. “I kind of caught fire there at the end.”

After having a front-row seat to Sucher’s bad breaks, Reavie now gets to sleep on a 6-shot lead. Last year at this event, Paul Casey shot 62 on Saturday and took a four-shot lead into the final round before carding a 2-over 72 and losing to Bubba Watson.

Reavie knows that, and probably won’t shoot 28 for nine holes again (he had never done it before in a PGA Tour event), but he has a plan.

“I’ll be nervous tomorrow like I was today,” Reavie said. “I’ll just stick to my game plan, which is to hit as many fairways as I can, and when I get good numbers and scoreable clubs in my hands, try to make birdies. My goal is to go shoot 5 or 6 under tomorrow.”

The forecast is for more sun and blue skies over Connecticut on Sunday, but you’d better believe that Reavie will keep an ear out for the horn.