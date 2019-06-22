Travelers Championship Live Blog Round 3: Moving Day at TPC River Highlands

It’s Moving Day at TPC River Highlands.
Zack Sucher enters the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., in the lead at 11-under. Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley are T-2 at 9-under, followed by Ryan Moore and Bronson Burgoon at 8-under. Defending champion Bubba Watson sits at 5-under, T-26, six shots back.
Follow our live blog below for updates from Saturday’s round.
TV/streaming info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET
CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. ET
