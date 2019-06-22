USA's Rose Zhang shares medalist honors, Japan and South Africa win Toyota Junior Golf World Cup

This year’s Toyota Junior Golf World Cup was an interesting one, featuring repeat champions and a three-way tie for medalist honors in the girls’ division and a record-setting performance in the boys’ division.

The United States’ Rose Zhang made two eagles en route to a 4-under 68 in the final round on Friday at Japan’s Chukyo Golf Club, but a bogey-bogey finish left the young American in a three-way tie with Mexico’s Cory Lopez and Australia’s Cassie Porter at 11-under overall.

“I got tri-first place, which I guess is a plus,” Zhang said via a press release. “I wish I could have done better, but I’m sure other people wish they could have done better. So I will take it and will continue to work hard.”

Full scoring: Toyota Junior Golf World Cup

For the second consecutive year Japan won the girls’ championship, retaining the trophy on home soil at 18-under par. Mexico finished second (-15), followed by the United States (-14), Australia (-9) and Spain (-7). On the boys’ side, South Africa became the first team to break the 40-under par mark over 72-holes thanks to standout performances from individual medalist Samuel Simpson (-18) and runner-up Martin Vorster (-14).

The last time South Africa won the event was in 2001 with a team that featured future major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

“We’re extremely proud of them,” said South Africa captain Eden Thompson via a press release. “A lot of them have done very well individually, both internationally and at home. But to put your country’s name up there, this one’s very special for us.”

Boys Team Standings

1. South Africa 208-199-194-210=811 (-41)

2. Japan 208-205-197-212=822 (-30)

3. Spain 204-204-204-211=823 (-29)

4. United States 208-207-210-205=830 (-22)

5. Thailand 216-203-205-213=837 (-15)

6. Canada 212-219-202-205=838 (-14)

7. Sweden 213-207-206-213=839 (-13)

8. Argentina 210-212-206-214=842 (-10)

9. Philippines 216-209-210-213=848 (-4)

10. Australia 215-212-207-215=849 (-3)

11. Colombia 217-206-209-223=855 (+3)

12. Denmark 223-213-210-211=857 (+5)

13. Switzerland 214-216-211-219=860 (+8)

14. Mexico 221-214-216-213=864 (+12)

15. Uganda 233-241-237-233=944 (+92)

Boys Individual Standings

1. Samuel Simpson, South Africa 70-65-63-68=266 (-18)

2. Martin Vorster, South Africa 71-66-65-68=270 (-14)

3. Christopher Vandette, Canada 69-71-63-68=271 (-13)

T4. Yuta Sugiura, Japan 69-67-65-71=272 (-12)

T4. Abel Gallegos, Argentina 66-66-70-70=272 (-12)

Girls Team Standings

1. Japan 144-138-137-139=558 (-18)

2. Mexico 140-144-138-139=561 (-15)

3. United States 143-138-141-140=562 (-14)

4. Australia 146-142-137-142=567 (-9)

5. Spain 144-141-141-143=569 (-7)

6. South Africa 149-142-145-138=574 (-2)

7. Sweden 143-141-145-148=577 (+1)

8. Korea 146-144-152-142=584 (+8)

9. Colombia 149-148-151-142=590 (+14)

Girls Individual Standings

T1. Rose Zhang, United States 71-68-70-68=277 (-11)

T1. Cory Lopez, Mexico 70-72-67-68=277 (-11)

T1. Cassie Porter, Australia 71-70-67-69=277 (-11)

4. Tsubasa Kajitani, Japan 72-70-69-68=279 (-9)

5. Siwoo Chung, Korea 70-69-69-72=280 (-8)