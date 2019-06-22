Nichols: For Whan, LPGA's TV contract is frustrating, but he's looking beyond 2022

CHASKA, Minn. – Why aren’t LPGA players competing for more money? For the most part, it comes down to one word: exposure.

At this point in his tenure as LPGA commissioner, Mike Whan genuinely thought he’d have more than 10 events on network television. He has five. Two of the LPGA majors – the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship – are broadcast exclusively on Golf Channel.

“Does it frustrate me? Virtually every minute of every day,” said Whan, who took over in 2010, at a media roundtable at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. “Is it anybody’s fault other than mine? It isn’t. I’ve got to solve that.”

Nearly every year at his state-of-the-tour address at the season-ender in Naples, Fla., Whan delivers the same message about network TV. It’s a massive key to increased purses and endorsement dollars for players. It’s what keeps him up at night.

The LPGA’s 10-year contract with Golf Channel comes to an end this year, and Whan says the tour is in the final stages of completing a two-year extension with Golf Channel that would line up the LPGA’s contract with when the PGA Tour’s contract ends as well.

This is significant because the PGA Tour is acting as an agent for the LPGA when it comes to negotiating the tour’s television contract this go-round. While it’s fair to wonder how much the PGA Tour is going to look out for the best interests of the LPGA compared to its other properties, it’s important to have a seat at the table with the game’s biggest force.

(The opposite occurred when the LPGA was completely in the dark about Augusta National staging a women’s event the same week as one of its majors.)

“I think there’s some value to us in understanding where their future is as well,” said Whan. “It makes us more in tune with what the 2022 and beyond picture looks like for them, and by being connected with them, not only now as a representative but in our terms, I think we’ve got a better opportunity to kind of understand where they’re going and make our assessment with that knowledge.”

In 2010, the LPGA had 100 hours of produced TV and 65 percent of it was tape-delayed. This year the tour will have 500 hours of golf on TV, with 90 percent of it being live.

It’s significant progress, but not enough to satisfy anyone.

Five events on network television isn’t enough to introduce casual fans to the LPGA and then bring them back to Golf Channel on a regular basis.

Look at the abysmal ratings from the U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston, the worst final round on record for the championship at 728,000 viewers. It’s the only women’s professional event on the Fox, and therefore tough for even LPGA fans to find.

Contrast that to the two women’s events on NBC this year: Augusta National Women’s Amateur (two-hour window in the afternoon), 1.194 million and the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 822,000.

For the women to gain traction on American network television, they’ve got to be on network more often.

Whan points to current No. 1 Jin Young Ko as a prime example.

“If you gave me 39 weekends a year, I promise you I could make you love Jin Young Ko,” said Whan. “You’re going to get to know her story and swing. You see her five times a year, she’s just a name I can’t pronounce. That’s a shame. If you give me 39 weeks there’s a lot of guys on the PGA Tour I wouldn’t care about.… When they become people you know, you want to watch them.”

Ko, by the way, gave a hilarious interview (in English) earlier this week in which she revealed her crush on World No. 1 Brooks Koepka. That’s the kind of fun insight that would make a casual golf fan want to know more about the woman with arguably the best swing on tour.

What Whan called “pretty significant changes” for LPGA television coverage has now become a 2022 prospect, which actually gives the LPGA a few more years to cultivate a new needle-moving star – Maria Fassi, perhaps – or for a current one – like Lexi Thompson – to move to No. 1.

Whan won’t rest until he gets it done.