Travelers Championship Round 4: Tee times, pairings, TV info

After a wild Moving Day on Saturday, Sunday’s final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., should be an exciting one.

Chez Reavie (-16) stormed through the back nine in the third round to take a six-shot lead over over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher (-10). Roberto Diaz and Jason Day are seven shots back at -9, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood and Martin Laird at 8-under.

Check out the tee times and pairings below, as well as TV info for how to watch Sunday’s final round.

Travelers Championship Sunday Tee Times

Tee Time Players 8:30 a.m. Russell Knox, Brooks Koepka 8:39 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Emiliano Grillo 8:48 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Brady Schnell 8:57 a.m. Sam Ryder, Louis Oosthuizen 9:06 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Hank Lebioda 9:15 a.m. Sam Burns, Bubba Watson 9:24 a.m. Sungjae Im, Richy Werenski 9:33 a.m. C.T. Pan, Tyler Duncan 9:42 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Brandt Snedeker 9:51 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Seth Reeves 10:00 a.m. Harold Varner III, Bronson Burgoon 10:10 a.m. Seamus Power, Freddie Jacobson 10:20 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer 10:30 a.m. Cameron Davis, Joel Dahmen 10:40 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Sangmoon Bae 10:50 a.m. Ryan Armour, Sam Saunders 11:00 a.m. Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman 11:10 a.m. Brendan Steele, Scott Langley 11:20 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Viktor Hovland 11:30 a.m. Peter Malnati, Josh Teater 11:40 a.m. Cody Gribble, Chip McDaniel 11:50 a.m. Paul Casey, Ryan Moore 12:00 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Robert Streb 12:10 p.m. Scott Brown, Patrick Reed 12:20 p.m. Alex Prugh, Nick Watney 12:30 p.m. Adam Long, Brian Harman 12:40 p.m. Ryan Blaum, Kevin Streelman 12:50 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Vaughn Taylor 1:00 p.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark 1:10 p.m. Andrew Landry, J.J. Spaun 1:20 p.m. Martin Laird, Patrick Cantlay 1:30 p.m. Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood 1:40 p.m. Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau 1:50 p.m. Zack Sucher, Roberto Díaz 2 p.m. Chez Reavie, Keegan Bradley

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.