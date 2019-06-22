VIDEO: Check out the new plans for a Topgolf in Augusta, Ga.

Tens of thousands of patrons flock to Augusta, Ga. every April to visit Augusta National and attend the most heralded major tournament of the year, The Masters.

Now, golf fans will have a different reason to visit Augusta all year long thanks to these new plans for a Topgolf, as reported by News 12, Augusta’s CBS affiliate.

Developers have submitted plans to the city for the new golf entertainment location to be located at the Village at Riverwatch, which just happens to be about two miles from Magnolia Lane.

According to News 12, the City of Augusta’s planning and zoning department is reviewing the plans.

There is currently no timeline from city leaders or developers on when the location may open.