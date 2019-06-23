Brett Favre meets vocal superfan during PGA Tour Champions event (VIDEO)

John Updike once told us that “Gods do not answer letters.”

But sometimes, football legends have no choice when it comes to responding to their greatest fans.

Or least very vocal ones with super-cute kids.

Favre, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who spent 16 seasons of his record-breaking NFL with the Green Back Packers, apparently finally met his No. 1 fan on the golf course this weekend.

At least, that’s what Hannah Lopez said.

During the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course, in Madison, Wis., this weekend, Favre performed in a celebrity event for the loyal Badger State fans who only slightly turned on him when he jumped ship to Minnesota near the end of his career.

And Lopez, complete with her 15-month-old daughter, Charleigh, in tow, was left with a memory of a lifetime in the process.

Lopez – clad in a Favre No. 4 Packers jersey while yelling “Brett, I love you!” – was able grab Favre’s attention after a tee shot during the AmFam Champ Celebrity Foursome.

“Oh my God, serious, you just made my day. I love you,” she yells.

She was then able to lure the former quarterback over to her spot in the gallery.

Favre posed for a photo with Lopez while holding Charleigh and signed an autograph before nearly walking off with the child.

“My whole room, my whole room is dedicated to you,” Lopez said.

“Kids love me,” Favre added.

Apparently, Charleigh was named in honor of Mickey Mantle, whose middle name was Charles.

Favre, meanwhile, retired from the NFL for good after the 2010 season. He played parts of 20 seasons for four teams: Atlanta (1991), Green Bay (1992-2007), the New York Jets (2008) and Minnesota (2009-10).

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Favre and the Packers won Super Bowl XXXI by a 35-21 score over New England.