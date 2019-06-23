Chez Reavie ends 11-year PGA Tour drought with Travelers Championship victory

Chez Reavie won his first PGA Tour event in nearly 11 years Sunday with a 4-shot victory over Zack Sucher and Keegan Bradley in the Travelers Championship.

Reavie took a 6-shot lead into the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., and held off a furious back-nine rush by Keegan, who had closed the lead to a single shot at No. 16.

Keegan’s hopes then collapsed with a double-bogey on 17 and a Reavie birdie, and Reavie would sail home on 18 with the victory.

Reavie last won in the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, 3,983 days and 250 starts ago.