Chez Reavie's winning golf equipment at the 2019 Travelers Championship

The gear Chez Reavie used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Travelers Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (15, 19 degrees), with Aldila Rogue White 130 shafts
HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana prototype Hybrid shaft*
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 120 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54, 58 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Works No. 7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord
*Reavie added the TaylorMade hybrid Sunday and removed a 50-degree Titleist Vokey Design SM7 gap wedge.
