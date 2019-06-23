Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Chez Reavie's golf equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Chez Reavie's winning golf equipment at the 2019 Travelers Championship

The gear Chez Reavie used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Travelers Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (15, 19 degrees), with Aldila Rogue White 130 shafts

HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana prototype Hybrid shaft*

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 120 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54, 58 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Works No. 7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord

*Reavie added the TaylorMade hybrid Sunday and removed a 50-degree Titleist Vokey Design SM7 gap wedge.

