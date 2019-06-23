Amy Bockerstette throws first pitch for Arizona Diamondbacks

Julia Stumbaugh is a sports reporter for the Arizona Republic.

Golfer and advocate for individuals with Down syndrome Amy Bockerstette dominated headlines when she made par on the 16th hole of the Phoenix Open earlier this year.

Bockerstette, who is attending Paradise Valley Community College next year on a full athletic scholarship, knows what these kind of athletic accomplishments take, so of course she didn’t go into her ceremonial first pitch to open the Diamondbacks game on Saturday unprepared.

“I’m so happy to throw the first pitch,” Bockerstette said. “We’ve been practicing for three days.”

Super proud of @AmyGolfsNDances Represented her amazing self & Gigi’s Playhouse at the @Dbacks game tonight.⚾️ Never a doubt, she had it the whole time! Way to go Amy!👏🏼 #IGotThis @PVCCPumas #StudentAthlete #GoPumas pic.twitter.com/AynShbWvsK — Christina Hundley 🌉😈 (@SFsundevil) June 23, 2019

Bockerstette donned a Diamondbacks jersey with “I got this” emblazoned across the nameplate before stepping onto the mound, and got it she did; her pitch bounced right into the glove of Arizona starter Robbie Ray.

Bockerstette was invited to Chase Field as part of the Diamondbacks’ Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards, a program that funds initiatives helping Arizona communities. The Diamondbacks will contribute almost $1 million to GiGi’s Cafe, a program run by GiGi’s Playhouse that helps people with Down syndrome learn job skills.

“We’re so appreciative,” said Joe Bockerstette, Amy’s father. “Supporting the Down syndrome community here in Phoenix, Gigi’s Playhouse has a terrific mission, they’re terrific people. Amy attends pretty regularly.”