What Chez Reavie said after winning the 2019 Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie ended an 11-year PGA Tour drought on Sunday afternoon, winning the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Reavie entered the day with a six shot lead and shot a 1-under 69 in the final round to outlast Zack Sucher and Keegan Bradley by four strokes. Reavie’s last win on Tour came at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open.

Here’s what the 37-year-old Reavie had to say Sunday evening after taking home the $1,296,000 first prize.

LEADERBOARD: Travelers Championship

MORE: Who is Chez Reavie? | Winners bag

Question: Keegan Bradley made it very interesting. Just get some thoughts on what it means it step into the winner’s circle for the first time since 2008.

Chez Reavie: Yeah, it means everything. I knew Keegan was going to come out firing today and ready to go. I’ve played a lot of golf with him. He’s a fantastic player. I just was fortunate enough to stay patient and make that big putt on 17 to give myself a little cushion on 18.

Q: You move into the 12th spot in the FedExCup standings. Really since your wrist surgery you’ve been making progression in the FedExCup. This really sets you up well for the rest of the season.

Reavie: Yeah, making it to TOUR Championship would be a goal of everyone at the beginning of the year, and fortunately I’m a long way towards that goal. Hopefully I’ll be inside that top 30 and be off to the TOUR Championship and hopefully make the Presidents Cup team.

Q: Well I was going to say, before questions you’re 13th in the Presidents Cup standings. There is a certain captain (Tiger Woods) of the team that’s in 12th spot. Tell us a little bit about that.

Reavie: Yeah, he’s a fantastic player. He’ll be a fantastic captain. It would be an honor to be on his team.

Q: When you came here yesterday you said you feel nervous. At what point did the nerves start to take hold and how did you control them on the back nine?

Reavie: Yeah, I think I was more nervous this morning when I was just sitting in the hotel room and the mind was wandering kind of going through the round, the different possibilities and stuff. Once I got out here and started warming up on the range I was very comfortable. I was still nervous but not as nervous. Once we got playing, yeah, they kind of went away and it was just time to play golf.

Q: Just curious. You go back to 2008; you win as a rookie. Curious if you felt like next win was around the corner, and the difficulty of when it doesn’t come for almost 11 years.

Reavie: Yeah, you know I went through some injuries; had long years there in the middle. It was great because it gave me good perseverance and good perspective of what life is and what golf. I enjoy every minute of every week I’m out here now, and I don’t think I would necessarily be that way if I didn’t go through those tough times.

Q: Would you have expected to win sooner? I know there were a couple years with injuries.

Reavie: Not really. Golf is tough, right? There are a lot of great players on the PGA Tour. To win out here is an honor and something that shouldn’t be overlooked or under appreciated.

Q: Have you ever had any road golf matches like that before? Obviously you were clearly the No. 2 choice.

Reavie: Yeah, Chez, we love you, but we love Keegan more.

Q: How difficult was it? There was a spot at 10 where you stepped off.

Reavie: Yeah, they were screaming at me. You know that happens. You get it every week. It’s not just this week. People are just having fun. I don’t think they necessarily understand how important it is to us. Keegan was great. He told them to stop it and back down when I was trying to putt. It wasn’t malicious by any means. It was Sunday and just another test I had to go through today.

Q: Do you feel a notable difference in your confidence level from winning this week versus coming close last week?

Reavie: Yeah, absolutely. I think finally getting it done you feel like you can win. I’ve played well down the stretch. In Phoenix I birdied the last hole to force a playoff and lost. Finished second the week after that. I’ve been close, but it’s just not the same as sealing the deal and winning a golf tournament.

Q: Going back to those ten years, what was the lowest point for you?

Reavie: You know, when I was in a long-arm cast after my wrist surgery I went and met with the doctor and he said the surgery went great, but there was a 50/50 shot whether it was going to work or, and there was no guarantee that I wasn’t going to go make one full swing when he allowed me to and it wasn’t going to happen again. So those were probably the darkest days. Just the unknown and sitting at home not being able to do anything and your mind wandering. Okay, if it didn’t work, if I can’t play golf, what am I going to do?