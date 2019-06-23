Thai teen wins second Ladies European Tour event as an amateur

Atthaya Thitikul has done it again. The now 16-year-old rising Thai star captured her second Ladies European Thailand Championship in three years.
Thitikul, who is still an amateur, carded a final-round 67 to beat Esther Henseleit by five strokes. Thitikul’s third-round 63 was a course record. She finished at 22-under 266 for the tournament.
“It feels unreal,” said Thitikul. “I’m really pleased with all the things I’ve done in this tournament. The last time I had a bogey was in Round 2. I just put the ball where I wanted it. Since I won two years ago, I’ve kept working hard and I’ve grown in confidence.”
Her first victory at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club two years ago made her the youngest player to win a professional tournament at 14 years, 4 months and 3 days.
Currently ranked fifth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Thitikul now has a spot in both the Evian Championship and AIG Women’s British Open.
Comments