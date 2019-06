How much each golfer made at the Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie earned $1.296 million with his victory in the Travelers Championship Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

It was the first PGA Tour victory for Reavie since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, some 3,983 days ago.

Although Reavie has not won a PGA Tour event in nearly 11 years, he still amassed $13,651,373 in career earnings over 277 pro starts before this weekend since beginning his pro career in earnest back in 2008.

The victory was also worth 500 FedEx Cup points for Reavie, who is now No. 13 in the Presidents’ Cup standings and 23rd in the FedEx Cup points race.

Travelers Championship Results, Earnings