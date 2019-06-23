Travelers Championship: Who is Chez Reavie

Who is Chez Reavie?
Here are 11 things to know about Reavie, who holds the lead in the final round of the PGA Tour Travelers Championship Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
- Reavie, 37, would be the second consecutive Kansas native to win on the PGA Tour with a victory Sunday. Fellow Kansasan Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open a week ago at Pebble Beach. Reavie was born in Wichita, while Woodland hails from Topeka. Woodland defeated Reavie on the first hole of a playoff at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Reavie would finish in second place a week later that year at Pebble Beach.
- Reavie has gone nearly 11 years since his first PGA Tour victory. He won the RBC Canadian Open on July 27 2008 for his maiden PGA Tour triumph as rookie. If No. 2 comes at the Travelers, it would be a mere 250 starts and 3,983 days since his first. Reavie’s 54-hole lead of 6-shots was the largest in Travelers history. He entered this week ranked No. 35 in the FedEx Cup standings.
- Reavie attended high school and college in Arizona. He played his college golf at Arizona State University and was a three-time All-American at ASU before completing his eligibility in 2004. He joins Phil Mickelson, Pat Perez, Jon Rahm, Billy Mayfair and Paul Casey among the other past Sun Devils on the PGA Tour.
Reavie won the USGA’s U.S. Public Links championship in 2001. The victory punched Reavie’s ticket to the 2002 Masters. The U.S. Public Links ended in 2014, when the USGA chose to start up the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.
Reavie would become the fourth former Sun Devil to win on the PGA Tour this season with a victory Sunday: Mickelson/AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Casey/Valspar Championship and Rahm/Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- After two years on what was then-known as the Nationwide Tour, Reavie earned his PGA Tour card ranks with an 18th-place finish on the Nationwide (now the Web.com) Tour in 2007.
- Reavie’s victory in the 2008 RBC Canadian Open was worth $900,000 and gave him a coveted two-year PGA Tour exemption. Amanda (Henrichs) and Chez Reavie were married in 2009 at the Royal Palms in Scottsdale. The two were high school sweethearts.
- Reavie’s career progression was hampered several times by injury. He had knee surgery after his 2010 season ended in after a T63 finish at the Byron Nelson in May. In his first 13 events in 2011, Reavie did not earn enough money to retain his card. He would earn conditional status for the rest of 2011 by making the money cut at the Memorial. He then made 15 cuts in 22 events. He would lose the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship to Webb Simpson in a playoff. He finished 10th in the 2011 FedEx Cup standings and 34th on the money list with $2,285,067 that year. His year-end OWGR was 67th, a leap of 695 spots from the end of 2010.
- Reavie returned to Q School after the 2012 season to regain his PGA Tour card, one of the last players to do so. He would subsequently have surgery on his left wrist, which sidelined him for a year starting in October 2013.
- Reavie would not earn a full-time PGA Tour exemption again until finishing atop the Web-com Tour Finals money list prior to the 2015-16 PGA Tour season. He made $1,086,964 on the PGA Tour that season, $1,819,206 in 2016-17 and $2,700,018 in 2017-18 – all without a victory.
- Reavie finished T-3 last week at the U.S. Open, his fourth top-10 finish of this season, moving into the top 50 of the OWGR at No. 48. It was the first time he had finished in the top 10 of a major.
