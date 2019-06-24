2019 British Open: Latest player-to-win betting odds

The 148th British Open begins three weeks from Thursday at Royal Portrush as it returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.
Northern Ireland natives Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell will undoubtedly enjoy fan-favorite status in the galleries. Among oddsmakers, including those at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, McIlroy is gaining favor as well, moving to 8-1 to win this week from 10-1 last week.
Brooks Koepka remains a slim betting favorite, edging back to 7-1 this week from 6-1 a week ago. Koepka has won three of the past five majors and missed finished second in the two others.
McDowell is holding as a 50-1 shot on his home course. Gary Woodland is the same price to win his second consecutive major.
Tiger Woods, who will likely not play again until Royal Portrush, joins Dustin Johnson at 14-1.
Here are the complete player-to-win odds for the golfers expected to play in the 2019 British Open.
2019 British Open Betting Odds
|Player-by-player odds to win
|Brooks Koepka
|7/1
|Rory McIlroy
|8/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Tiger Woods
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|16/1
|Francesco Molinari
|20/1
|Jon Rahm
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|20/1
|Rickie Fowler
|25/1
|Jordan Spieth
|25/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Jason Day
|30/1
|Adam Scott
|30/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|40/1
|Justin Thomas
|40/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|40/1
|Henrik Stenson
|40/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Graeme McDowell
|50/1
|Matt Wallace
|50/1
|Gary Woodland
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|60/1
|Sergio Garcia
|60/1
|Shane Lowry
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|80/1
|Phil Mickelson
|80/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|80/1
|Patrick Reed
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|100/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100/1
|Branden Grace
|125/1
|Kevin Kisner
|125/1
|Bubba Watson
|125/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|125/1
|Haotong Li
|125/1
|Alex Noren
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|125/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|125/1
|Thomas Pieters
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Jim Furyk
|150/1
|Cameron Smith
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Si Woo Kim
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|200/1
|Byeong Hun An
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|200/1
|Sungjae Im
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Charley Hoffman
|200/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|200/1
|Ryan Moore
|200/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Padraig Harrington
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Luke List
|200/1
|Daniel Berger
|200/1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|200/1
|Paul Dunne
|200/1
|Charles Howell III
|200/1
|Erik van Rooyen
|200/1
|Ryan Palmer
|250/1
|Kurt Kitayama
|250/1
|Robert Macintyre
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|250/1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|250/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Keith Mitchell
|250/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Adam Hadwin
|250/1
|C.T. Pan
|250/1
|Kyle Stanley
|250/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Jorge Campillo
|250/1
|Andy Sullivan
|250/1
|Abraham Ancer
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Andrew Putnam
|300/1
|Kevin Chappell
|300/1
|Romain Langasque
|300/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|300/1
|Joost Luiten
|300/1
|Adrian Otaegui
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|300/1
|Ernie Els
|300/1
|Alexander Bjork
|500/1
|Alexander Levy
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|500/1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Zander Lombard
|500/1
|Oliver Wilson
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|500/1
|Yuta Ikeda
|500/1
|Shaun Norris
|1000/1
|Sang-Hyun Park
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|1000/1
|Jake McLeod
|1000/1
|Prom Meesawat
|1000/1
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|1000/1
|Yuki Inamori
|1000/1
|Yosuke Asaji
|1000/1
|Isidro Benitez
|1000/1
|Paul Lawrie
|1000/1
|Tom Lehman
|1000/1
|Doyeob Mun
|1000/1
|Chan Kim
|1000/1
|Gunn Charoenkul
|1000/1
|Darren Clarke
|1000/1
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2000/1
|John Daly
|2000/1
|Todd Hamilton
|2000/1
|David Duval
|2000/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
Tiger Woods Proposition Bets
|How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|1/40
|Exactly 2 Majors
|14/1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|5/9
|15.5 Under
|3/2
|16.5 Over
|3/1
|16.5 Under
|1/4
|17.5 Over
|6/1
|17.5 Under
|1/9
|18.5 Over
|12/1
|18.5 Under
|1/30
