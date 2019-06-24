2 up, 2 down: Jason Day rising as major champions fall

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men and women.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses.

PGA Tour

2 Up

Jason Day (19)

Finished top-10 this week for the first time since the Masters as he eases into the new working relationship with caddie Steve Williams. Also tied for the low round of the week with a 7-under 63 on Friday. Day has been missing from the national narrative for quite a while now, but he was T-8 at the Players and T-5 at the Masters, and we’re thinking the caddie switch-up might represent a needed mental shift for Day in his goal to get back to No. 1 in the world.

Zack Sucher (280)

Finished tied for second in just his fourth PGA Tour start of the season. He’d only finished top-25 once in 36 prior Tour starts and has played mostly on the Web.com Tour. His runner-up finish at the Travelers gives him the biggest paycheck of his career by a mile and gets him into the field at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

2 Down

Tony Finau (24)

Missed his third consecutive cut this week at the Travelers Championship, the first time he’s missed three or more in a row since early 2016. This is all coming after a solo second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Finau again came oh-so-close to victory. The consistency over the past few seasons has been really impressive, and it’s almost considered a given that Finau will pile up wins and at least a major title or two in the coming years. But the last three weeks are a good reminder that no one is immune to the highs and lows in golf.

Jason Kokrak (26)

His Tour-best streak of 23 consecutive cuts made comes to an end at the Travelers. Kokrak managed four top-10 finishes in that stretch, including a T-2 at the Valspar, and he’s finished top-25 in 10 of 17 starts this season. Still well on pace to have the best season of his career at age 34, just didn’t quite have it this week at TPC River Highlands.

LPGA

2 Up

Hannah Green (82)

A wire-to-wire major victory for a maiden LPGA title is certainly one way to make a statement. The 22-year-old Aussie showed plenty of moxie at burly Hazeltine National, saving herself time and time again with her short game. With a strong head on her shoulders and a mentor like Karrie Webb behind her, buckle up.

Lizette Salas (30)

A second consecutive top 10 at the KPMG Women’s PGA for Salas, whose share of fifth is her best finish of 2019. Certainly helps strengthen her position on the U.S. Solheim Cup team. Recorded only five bogeys all week.

2 Down

Ariya Jutanugarn (4)

It’s hard to believe that Jutanugarn, the one most well-positioned player to give Hannah Green a run at Hazeltine, spiraled down the board with a birdie-less 77. Last year’s most dominate player felt that she’d turned a corner mentally at the KPMG, but Sunday will send her back to the drawing board.

Michelle Wie (143)

If Wie doesn’t come back for the rest of 2019, no one could possibly blame her. In fact, many believe it would be for the best considering how much pain she was in at Hazeltine National. Her scores – 84-82 – don’t tell half the story. This a player whose future in the game has never felt more uncertain.

MORE: As Wie winds down, Hovland and Wolff set to conquer the world

European Tour

2 Up

Andrea Pavan (114)

The former Texas A&M player scored his second win in the past year with a playoff win over England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in the BMW International Open. Hard to believe the Italian took so long to settle into European Tour life considering he helped Texas A&M win the 2010 NCAA Championship. Five trips to the European Tour Qualifying School later and he’s a two-time winner. Not much pointed to Pavan winning in Germany considering his best finish previously this year was T-15 in the British Masters. An opening and closing 66 in Germany did the trick.

Matthias Schwab (130)

The young Austrian notched his fourth top 10 of the season with a T-3 in the BMW International Open in Germany. Schwab is currently 44th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai. The Vanderbilt graduate is there thanks to a 70.54 stroke average and hitting 71.19 of fairways. He’s also averaging 29.85 putts per round. Schwab finished 72nd on the Race to Dubai in 2018, his rookie season. He’s sure to better that position this year.

2 Down

Pablo Larrazabal (186)

The four-time European Tour winner is still looking for his first victory following the 2015 BMW International Open. He does have four top 10s this year but placed 67th in Germany. The Spaniard is averaging 71.40 strokes per round this season as opposed to 70.89 last season. His driving accuracy is down too, hitting just 51.28 percent of fairways compared to 58.48 last year. His putting stats are slightly better, with 29.30 per round against to 29.76 in 2018.

Oliver Fisher (476)

The young Englishman has only recorded one top 10 this season, T-5 in the Maybank Championship. He’s only made four of 11 cuts in stroke play events. It explains why he’s currently 111th on the Race to Dubai. Fisher made history last year with a 59 in the Portugal Masters to become the first European Tour player to break 60. So far this season his best score is 67. In fact, he’s only broken 70 nine times in 32 rounds.