The Web.com Tour is now the Korn Ferry Tour. No, really. That's what it's called.

You may have missed the original reports.

You probably spent part of your weekend processing what your eyes were reading.

Finally you turned to the internet and began to search the name Korn Ferry.

And then you figured it out. The Korn Ferry Tour is the new name of the Web.com Tour.

The PGA Tour and Korn Ferry made the deal official on June 19. It’s a 10-year deal to put Korn Ferry’s name on the PGA Tour’s development tour, which has had several names over the years: Web.com, and before that the Nationwide Tour, the Nike Tour and the Hogan Tour.

The name will also be attached to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. It’s the third and final event in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Korn Ferry is a Los Angeles-based consulting firm known in sports circles as the search firm who gets a lot of coaches and executives into high-profile jobs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, turned to Korn Ferry after they fired Dirk Koetter as coach last December.

Korn Ferry is big in the college game. Three weeks ago, the firm brought together the Big Ten and Kevin Warren, the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings. Warren is now the conference’s new commissioner.

Korn Ferry was also involved in finding a naming-rights partner for Nationals Park.

Many universities hire Korn Ferry and other search firms so that they can gauge interest of potential coaches while being to also deny any contact, should some nosy reporter start poking around.