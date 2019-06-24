Steph Curry to unveil his Under Armour Range Unlimited Golf collection

Stephen Curry plans to unveil his Under Armour Range Unlimited Golf collection at the world’s largest golf facility, Mission Hills in Shenzhen, China, during the 2019 UA Basketball Asia Tour.

Under Armour describes Curry’s Range Unlimited Collection as being a combination of his off-court and on-course style and the latest innovations, materials and designs from Under Armour Golf.

The collection will be comprised of 14 total pieces including tops, bottoms, outerwear, a Curry 6 spikeless golf shoe and hats and will be available for purchase Fall 2019.

“You want to be able to make bold statements with some loud prints… it still has the performance technology with Iso-Chill that makes you feel cool out there on the course,” Curry said. “There is always a performance element to making athletes better and that is what we do at Under Armour, so blending those two perspectives was what made this capsule different from anything else you’ve seen.”

Here are a few photos of Curry’s collection with Under Armour.