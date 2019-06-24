There could be another Tiger in the British Open

Woods could have company in the shape of 15-year-old German amateur Tiger Christensen. He’s just 36 holes away from joining the 15-time major winner in the 148th edition of golf’s oldest tournament.

Christensen returned a 3-under-par 69 at Fairhaven Golf Club near Royal Lytham in Open Championship Regional Qualifying to take one of 13 spots into Final Qualifying. Fairhaven was one of 13 venues hosting Regional Qualifying across the British Isles today.

Christensen, who is ranked 1,832nd on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, finished joint fifth at Fairhaven. He had five bogeys on his card but offset them with eight birdies, including five consecutive from the fifth hole, and three in his last five holes.

“I pretty much played some solid golf with very little mistakes and I just made a bunch of birdies,” he said.

Hamburg native had a bit of local knowledge: he finished second in the Fairhaven Trophy in May.

As for joining Woods in Northern Ireland, it’s high on his bucket list despite his tender age.

“It would mean everything to me. I’ve dreamed about that for a long time.”

The teenager was one of the eight amateurs who advanced to Final Qualifying from Fairhaven.

Alfie Plant used Alwoodley Golf Club as his route to the next stage. Plant, who won the silver medal as leading amateur at Royal Birkdale two years ago, was one of 11 players to advance at the Dr Alister Mackenzie designed layout. The 2017 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup player returned a 1-under 70.

Former North Florida player Kevin Phelan shot a 4-under 68 at Minchinhampton Golf Club to reach Final Qualifying.

Sam Broadhurst took the number one spot at Northamptonshire County. Broadhurst, son of former European Ryder Cup player Paul, advanced courtesy of a 4-under 66.

Veteran professional Warren Bennett was the “notable” to take one of 13 places at Wildernesse. Like Plant, Bennett is a former Open Championship silver medal winner. His moment in the sun came in 1994 at Turnberry, when Nick Price was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.

Final Qualifying takes place on July 2 at Prince’s Golf Club, the Fairmont St Andrews, Notts Golf Club and St Anne’s Old Links. The leading three players from each venue gain spots at Royal Portrush.