Man hospitalized after golf cart flips over on Ohio course

A weekend cart crash on an Ohio golf course resulted in one person being hospitalized and another injured.

Dennis Larkins was one of the two golfers injured when the cart they were in flipped and pinned them beneath it at Shaker Run Golf Club Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Larkins had surgery at Miami Valley Hospital Sunday but his condition was not released, reports the Journal-News.

A cart containing Robert Schaffner and Larkins was traveling down a “steep path” near the fifth hole at Shaker Run when it accelerated and the driver (who was not named) of the cart lost control, a police report said. Both Schaffner and Larkins were air-lifted to the hospital after the crash.

Emergency crews were forced to cut apart the cart to remove the golfers. They were then loaded them into an ATV and transported to a putting green near the pro shop, where they were then loaded into a medical helicopter, the Journal-News reported.