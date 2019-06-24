Tiger Woods dismissed from wrongful death suit by parents of Nicholas Immesberger

Tiger Woods has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a deceased 24-year-old bartender who worked at his restaurant in Jupiter, Fla.

Nicholas Immesberger had an estimated blood alcohol concentration of 0.256 — more than three times the legal limit in Florida — when his 1999 Chevrolet Corvette left Federal Highway and overturned at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2018.

The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County in May, alleged Immesberger was over-served for about three hours after his shift at The Woods concluded on the day of the fatal crash.

The firm of Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A. in West Palm Beach, which represents Woods, said he was released as defendant from the pending lawsuit on Friday.

“The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death. While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing,” the firm said in a release.

Immesberger had a history of alcohol abuse, and the lawsuit alleged “Tiger knew, or reasonably should have known, that Immesberger was habitually addicted to the use of any or all alcoholic beverages, and/or was a habitual drunkard.”

The lawsuit alleged that “Tiger is individually liable in this action because he individually participated in the serving of alcohol.” It did not mean Woods served — or was even at The Woods — that day.

State alcohol laws say establishment owners can be held liable if they aren’t physically at the venue. However, Florida law says only establishments that knowingly serve a person habitually addicted to the use of any or all alcoholic beverages may become liable for injury or damage caused by or resulting from the intoxication of such minor or person.

“The employees and management at The Woods had direct knowledge that Immesberger had a habitual problem with alcohol,” the lawsuit read. “In fact, employees and managers knew that Immesberger had attended Alcoholic Anonymous meetings prior to the night of his crash and was attempting to treat his disease. Despite this, the employees and management at The Woods continued to serve Immesberger alcohol while he was working as well as after work, while he sat at the bar.”

Woods, his girlfriend Erica Herman, and the general manager of Woods’ restaurant, were also part of the original suit. There was no mention of either in the release from Cole, Scott & Kissane.

“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just — we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad,” Woods said when asked about Immesberger before the PGA Championship on May 14 after the suit was announced.

“I feel that they failed me. He referred to The Woods as his family and his friends. And when he needed them, they looked the other way,” said Immesberger’s mother, Mary Belowsky, in a press conference on the same day.

The wrongful death suit was filed by the firm of Craig Goldenfarb of Palm Beach on behalf of Scott Duchene, Immesberger’s father, and Belowsky.