Viktor Hovland off and running as a pro, but not all former world amateur No. 1s find fame and fortune

Viktor Hovland made his professional debut in last week’s Travelers Championship with much expectation on his shoulders.

He opened with a 67 and ended up T-54, earning $16,560 in his first start.

The Norwegian ended his amateur days as the No. 1 player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Low amateur performances in the Masters and U.S. Open suggest the former Oklahoma State player will have a successful pro career.

However, not all former world amateur No. 1s find fame and fortune in the paid ranks.

Jon Rahm, Spain

Weeks No. 1: 60 | Turned pro: 2016 | OWGR: 11

Professional highlights: Has three wins on both European and PGA Tours. Made Ryder Cup debut last year.

Patrick Cantlay, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 55 | Turned pro: 2012 | OWGR: 9

Professional highlights: Back injuries plagued early career but has two PGA Tour wins in last three seasons – 2017 Shriners Hospital for Children Open and 2019 Memorial.

Peter Uihlein, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 55 | Turned pro: 2012 | OWGR: 132

Professional highlights: Began on Euro Tour where he won 2013 Madeira Islands Open. Won on 2017 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Web.com Tour.

Joaquin Niemann, Chile

Weeks No. 1: 48 | Turned pro: 2018 | OWGR: 97

Professional highlights: T-5 in 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Maverick McNealy, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 47 | Turned pro: 2017 | OWGR: 457

Professional highlights: Best pro finish of second in this year’s Lecom Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour.

Chris Williams,U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 46 | Turned pro: 2013 | OWGR: 998

Professional highlights: Second in 2018 Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open on Mackenzie Tour.

Ollie Schneiderjans, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 41 | Turned pro: 2015 | OWGR: 265

Professional highlights: Second in 2017 Wyndham Championship is best PGA Tour finish. Won 2016 Air Capital Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Rickie Fowler, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 34 | Turned pro: 2009 | OWGR: 14

Professional highlights: Six PGA Tour wins, including this year’s Waste Management. Has two Euro Tour wins. Played in four of last five Ryder Cups.

Danny Lee, New Zealand

Weeks No. 1: 34 | Turned pro: 2009 | OWGR: 113

Professional highlights: Won 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic as an amateur. Won 2015 Greenbrier Classic.

Justin Suh, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 26 | Turned pro: 2019 | OWGR: 2066

Professional highlights: Has made three pro starts since graduating from USC last month. Missed cut in all three.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, England

Weeks No. 1: 21 | Turned pro: 2014 | OWGR: 30

Professional highlights: Five European Tour wins. Made 2016 European Ryder Cup team. Finished second in this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Nick Taylor, Canada

Weeks No. 1: 20 | Turned pro: 2010 | OWGR: 236

Professional highlights: Won PGA Tour’s 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Matteo Manassero, Italy

Weeks No. 1: 18 | Turned pro: 2010 | OWGR: 916

Professional highlights: Four European Tour wins between 2010-2013, including 2013 BMW PGA Championship.

Braden Thornberry, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 18 | Turned pro: 2018 | OWGR: 968

Professional highlights: T-5 in this year’s Lincoln Land Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Jamie Moul, England

Weeks No. 1: 17 | Turned pro: 2007 | OWGR: N/A

Professional highlights: Won 2011 Acaya Open on European Challenge Tour. Now a teaching professional.

Danny Willett, England

Weeks No. 1: 12 | Turned pro: 2008 | OWGR: 73

Professional highlights: Won 2016 Masters. Has five other European Tour wins. Played in 2016 Ryder cup. Finished Euro No. 2 in 2015 and 16.

Victor Dubuisson, France

Weeks No. 1: 8 | Turned pro: 2010 | OWGR: 335

Professional highlights: Two European Tour wins in the 2013 and 2015 Turkish Airlines Open. Played in 2014 Ryder Cup.

C.T. Pan, Taipei

Weeks No. 1: 8 | Turned pro: 2015 | OWGR: 47

Professional highlights: Broke through in this year’s RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour win. Has two Mackenzie Tour wins.

Jamie Lovemark, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 8 | Turned pro: 2009 | OWGR: 248

Professional highlights: Two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour, 2010 Mexico Open Bicentenary and 2013 MidWest Classic.

Cory Whitsett, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 6 | Turned pro: 2014 | OWGR: 2070

Professional highlights: T-14 in PGA Tour’s 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Scott Arnold, Australia

Weeks No. 1: 5 | Turned pro: 2009 | OWGR: 1722

Professional highlights: Won 2012 Victorian Open on PGA Tour of Australasia and 2015 Cordon Golf Open on European Challenge Tour.

Doug Ghim, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 5 | Turned pro: 2018 | OWGR: 320

Professional highlights: T-3 in this year’s Country Club de Bogota Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Jin Jeong, Korea

Weeks No. 1: 5 | Turned pro: 2011 | OWGR: 2070

Professional highlights: Won 2013 Perth International on European Tour.

Colt Knost, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 5 | Turned pro: 2007 | OWGR: 1221

Professional highlights: Two wins on the now-Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour in 2008: the Fort Smith Classic and Price Cutter Charity Classic. T-3 in 2016 Players Championship.

Richie Ramsay, Scotland

Weeks No. 1: 5 | Turned pro: 2007 | OWGR: 372

Professional highlights: Three European Tour wins – 2010 South African Open, 2012 Omega European Masters and 2015 Trophee Hassan II.

Jordan Spieth, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 5 | Turned pro: 2012 | OWGR: 32

Professional highlights: 11 PGA Tour wins including 2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open and 2017 Open Championship. Three straight Ryder Cup appearances.

Curtis Luck, Australia

Weeks No. 1: 4 | Turned pro: 2017 | OWGR: 490

Professional highlights: Won 2016 Nexus Risk TSA Group WA Open on PGA Tour of Australasia. T-5 in 2017 Quicken Loans National.

David Chung, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 3 | Turned pro: 2012 | OWGR: N/A

Professional highlights: T-6 in 2014 Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open on PGA Tour Latinoamerica. No longer a Tour pro.

Morgan Hoffman, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 3 | Turned pro: 2011 | OWGR: 1117

Professional highlights: T-2 in 2017 Honda Classic. Career has been hampered by battle with muscular dystrophy, which was diagnosed in 2016.

Collin Morikawa, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 3 | Turned pro: 2019 | OWGR: 623

Professional highlights: Finished T-2 in 2016 Air Capital Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour as an amateur. Finished T-14 in this year’s RBC Canadian Open in pro debut.

Michael Thompson, U.S.

Weeks No. 1: 2 | Turned pro: 2008 | OWGR: 101

Professional highlights: Won 2013 Honda Classic. Also won 2016 Albertson’s Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

Weeks No. 1: 1 | Turned pro: 2013 | OWGR: 31

Professional highlights: Six PGA Tour wins, including 2014 Memorial, 2016 WGC–HSBC Champions and 2017 WGC–Bridgestone Invitational. Six wins on Japanese Tour.

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

Weeks No. 1: 1 | Turned pro: 2007 | OWGR: 3

Professional highlights: Four major wins – 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 Open Championship. Won this year’s Players Championship and RBC Canadian Open.

Brady Watt, Australia

Weeks No. 1: 1 | Turned pro: 2013 | OWGR: 1586

Professional highlights: Second in 2012 WA Open on PGA Tour of Australasia as an amateur & second in 2015 Honduras Open on PGA Tour of Latinoamerica.