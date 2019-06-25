Forecaddie: Bagpipes out, Irish flute in for NBC’s Portrush coverage

The Forecaddie is guilty as charged when it comes to focusing on the mundane, which is why he’s reporting exclusively that Yanni’s “In Celebration of Man” will sport an Irish flair during this year’s British Open coverage.

The theme, as you undoubtedly recall, was NBC’s longtime introduction for U.S. Open coverage. It was updated by Yanni when NBC took the music overseas for its coverage of the British. But with the event going to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, Yanni has woven in a more Irish sounding flute in place of the bold bagpipes used in re-imagining the catchy, dare The Forecaddie say, beloved theme music.

As for the important stuff: NBC and Golf Channel plan more than 200 hours of “linear programming” including 50 live hours of the actual golf. That’s easily more than any event on the calendar by TMOF’s calculations. Besides loads of coverage on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive and Live From, there will be a documentary commemorating the 10th anniversary of Tom Watson’s near-win at Turnberry (July 8, 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel) and a Sky Sports documentary chronicling “The Road To Royal Portrush” (July 15, 9 p.m. ET).

David Feherty fans will also be pleased that the golfer-turned-funnyman is a huge part of the Open’s return to his native Northern Ireland. Expect his take on the Gaelic and Irish spot of Hurling, another on proper Irish music and a look back at 16-year-old Rory McIlroy’s course record-setting 61 at Royal Portrush.

As great as that all sounds, The Forecaddie is mostly just happy that an Irish flutist got some work out of the British Open’s historic return to Northern Ireland. Here’s a preview, if you don’t believe TMOF.