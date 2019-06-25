Rocket Mortgage Classic: Fantasy golf power rankings

DETROIT – Greetings from the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, where a solid field has gathered for the first-ever PGA Tour stop in the city of Detroit.

U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland is in the house, along with Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson, to name a few. Rather than a mid-summer tune-up, there’s a sense of urgency here thanks to the revamped schedule. We’re just a few weeks away from the British Open at Royal Portrush and an end to major golf for 2019.

Detroit Golf Club will continue to work on the course in the coming years to create a formidable test, but for the first installment it seems most are predicting low scores on the 7,340-yard layout.

It takes years for tournaments to develop an identity and establish themselves as a favorable stop on the rotation, so we’ll see how things play out when Detroit gets its first crack at it this week.

Here are my top 20 fantasy players for the week.

20. Kevin Streelman

Quietly putting a strong season together with four top-10s, including a solo fourth at the Memorial. Also T-15 last week at Travelers and looks like he’s got the game in a good spot.

19. Charles Howell III

Hit a wall after a spectacular start to the season in the months following his RSM Classic victory. Hasn’t finished top-25 since Bay Hill, but a week off after Pebble Beach should do him some good.

18. Keith Mitchell

Hasn’t contended since a T-8 at the Wells Fargo Championship, but he’s seventh on Tour in Strokes Gained off-the-tee and should be able to attack this course with driver.

17. Jason Kokrak

Just finished an admirable stretch of 23 consecutive cuts made prior to an early exit at the Travelers. Should get back to form after a hard-earned weekend off.

16. Sungjae Im

So much for pacing yourself – rookie Im is making his 28th (!) start of the season this week in Detroit. Also coming off a T-21 at Travelers and solo seventh in Canada, so fatigue doesn’t seem to be a factor yet.

15. Bubba Watson

Hasn’t really done anything since the Masters, but he wasn’t far off at the Travelers and should be able to get around this course without too much trouble.

14. Cameron Smith

Really struggling lately, but his strong short game should translate to a better showing at this course.

13. Rory Sabbatini

Four top-10s in his last seven starts and playing well no matter where he tees it up. The resurgence continues at age 43.

12. Kevin Kisner

Strong putter who should do well on the slick greens around DGC. Also looked good last week with a T-15 at the Travelers.

11. Billy Horschel

Just one missed cut in 20 starts this season and comes into Detroit with five straight starts of T-32 or better.

10. Aaron Wise

Up-and-down U.S. Open performance included rounds of 66 and 79, but we should see a steadier showing this week for the young gun.

9. Patrick Reed

Seems much more pleased with the swing lately and starting to put some scores together. Trending up at the moment for sure.

8. Viktor Hovland

Handled his pro debut pretty well considering all the hype that surrounded his T-12 U.S. Open finish. Let’s see what he can do now that the dust has settled a bit.

7. Ryan Moore

Strong iron play is a big positive this week with a lot of wedges on approach shots. Also coming off a T-15 finish at the Travelers.

6. Brandt Snedeker

Again, relative lack of distance won’t be so costly this week and Snedeker hasn’t missed a non-major cut since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

5. Hideki Matsuyama

Putter is still a concern, but he hasn’t missed a cut in 16 starts this season and hasn’t finished worse than T-33 since the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

4. Chez Reavie

Finally back in the winner’s circle for the first time since 2008 after the Travelers. And this is another week where Reavie should be able to get it around without a significant disadvantage compared to the bombers.

3. Gary Woodland

U.S. Open victory lap starts now in Detroit, where Woodland is looking to keep it going after showing some major guts down the stretch at Pebble Beach.

2. Rickie Fowler

One of the big headliners this week, Fowler just keeps doing what he does – posting solid numbers and leaving everyone wanting a little more.

1. Dustin Johnson

Brooks and Tiger have stolen the spotlight of late, but most guys would kill for a season that includes a win and two runner-up major finishes.