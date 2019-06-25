Rocket Mortgage Classic: Henry Ford, Jerome Bettis and the history of Detroit Golf Club

It was just a pasture really. A swath of untamed land north of Detroit in a part of Wayne County called Greenfield Township, where Henry Ford was born.

Then William Farrand, a businessman and later a state legislator who made his money in the organ and piano business, had an idea.

In 1899, just one year removed from having been bitten hard by the golf bug, Farrand gathered a group of friends and founded the Detroit Golf Club at Six Mile and Woodward Avenue.

A six-hole course was built with an initiation fee of $10. Dues were another $10. And just like that, two sawbucks bought you entry into the annals of Michigan golf history.

Philanthropist Horace Rackham donated $100,000 to buy more land in 1914 and Donald Ross, on the brink of golf architectural fame, was hired to build two 18-hole courses that opened in 1916. In 1918, Albert Kahn’s clubhouse that now measures nearly 80,000 square feet was completed.

One hundred and one years later, Detroit Golf Club is about to write a new chapter in its history when it hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the first PGA Tour event in Detroit.

The golf club is dripping in history and pedigree at nearly every turn. But to former club president Keith Studzinski, it was the foresight and vision Farrand and early club members showed that draws his admiration the most.

“History wise, that’s the most impressive to me,” Studzinski said. “To have that kind of vision to buy the property, to build the 36-hole facility with this clubhouse, which is 100 years ago, that to me is most impressive.”

The clubhouse and the Ross courses are all but relics now on the PGA Tour, markers of a bygone era chewed up by more modern designs and cutting-edge facilities. But for one week, the golf world’s glance will turn toward Detroit Golf Club and perhaps learn something about its history and pedigree.

Ford became a member in 1915. His son, Edsel, also was a member. Jerome Bettis, a Detroit native and Hall of Fame running back, became a member, and so did former mayor Dennis Archer.

Ross’ brother, Alec Ross, was the 1907 U.S. Open champion, and he served as the club’s head pro from 1918 to 1945.

He was followed by Horton Smith, the first Masters champion, who remained the club’s head pro until his death in 1963.

Detroit native Walter Burkemo, winner of the 1953 PGA championship, followed Smith.

Edgar Guest, who was once Michigan’s poet laureate and started out as a journalist with the Free Press, was a member. He wrote odes to the towering flag pole near the first tee and to Alec Ross. At the head of a table in the club’s Champions Grill, he is honored with the prominent placing of one of his poems.

On the first hole of the course — which is really the eighth hole of the club’s North Course — there’s a broken and gnarled oak tree about 80 yards up the right side of the fairway. American Indians bent the tree as a sapling as a marker for the trail leading from Detroit to Pontiac.

In 1938, the club placed a marker on a large stone at the base of the tree to commemorate its importance to Detroit’s earliest residents.

It’s a pity the public won’t get see much of the history that adorns the interior of the clubhouse. The artifacts that have been collected, such as Smith’s putter and various trophies. The impressive marble floors near the main entrance that lead to gleaming white marble staircases.

This week, more history will be made at Detroit Golf Club, although we should remember the beginning of this week’s story started more than century ago.

“Just the way it was put together in five years from 1914 to 1919 if you look at that period,” Studzinski said. “They hired Donald Ross, they built a 36-hole facility, which is the first one he built if you look back at his records, and to put homes around it, which is what they did to create this community back in this time frame.”