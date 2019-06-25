Rocket Mortgage Classic: Kid Rock talks golf, Trump, hole-in-one as he hits Detroit Golf Club

Kid Rock has golfed shirtless in overalls, swigged beers on the links with John Daly, and gone red-white-and-blue for a round with the president.

But he played it low-key on Tuesday at Detroit Golf Club, where he was part of the 313 Area Celebrity Challenge, a three-team scramble, ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA tour event.

There were no crazy outfits, no wild shenanigans, not even a drink in hand, as the cigar-chomping Michigan rocker joined a team with pro golfer Rickie Fowler, the Red Wings’ Justin Abdelkader and Golf Channel host Blair O’Neal.

“There’s always tomorrow!” he told the Free Press ahead of the afternoon outing. He’ll be back Wednesday at Detroit Golf Club, where he’s a member, for an 18-hole pro-am competition.

Shouts of “Let’s go, Bobby!” and “American bad ass!” rang out from the gallery Tuesday as Rock teed off on the competition’s fourth hole. An hour later, it was Rock hollering to onlookers down the fairway as he sliced his drive left.

A team led by Dustin Johnson ultimately prevailed on the day, beating Rock and Fowler’s team through a tiebreaker.

As with wild rock ‘n’ rollers like Alice Cooper before him, golf has come to loom large in the leisure life of Kid Rock. He’s uncharacteristically modest about his abilities (“I stay in my lane”), but said he feels less pressure now than when he started playing in public events a decade ago.

He was turned on to the game by his lead guitarist, Marlon Young, with encouragement from drinking buddy John Daly.

“These guys were doing it so much on the road,” he said of his touring band. “And I’m sitting there in the hotel room bored. I had visited every antique shop and strip club when we were younger. So it’s something productive to do.”