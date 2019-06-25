2 days, 2 holes-in-one for 75-year-old amateur golfer

Making a hole-in-one is extremely difficult and pretty rare.

The odds are stacked 3,000-to-1 for a professional golfer to make a hole-in-one, while the odds of an average player making a hole-in-one jump to 12,500 to 1.

A hole-in-one is scored once in every 3,500 rounds, making them particularly hard to come by.

The chances of an average golfer making a hole in one two days in a row? Practically impossible.

Jim Baker, of Reno, Nev., celebrated his 75th birthday on June 9.

On June 13, while playing golf with his men’s group at his home course of Somersett Country Club he hit a hole-in-one on the 15th hole.

The next day, playing in a foursome, he hit another hole-in-one on the third hole at Somersett.

After the momentous feat Baker said, “I’m really happy when my tee shot on a par-3 is close to the hole. For it to go in two days in a row is really really lucky. Maybe I should have bought a lottery ticket too!”