Zack Sucher details grim financial situation before $633K win at Travelers

Second place is not always the first loser.

Sometimes, it’s just another winner.

Such is the case with Zack Sucher, who enters the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week coming off the best PGA Tour finish of his choppy pro career.

Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship this past weekend after going 250 starts and nearly 11 years between wins on the PGA Tour.

Sucher, who finished tied for second at TPC River Highlands, has as an equally gritty tale of dealing with golf’s adverse side.

Sucher is winless on the PGA Tour since starting his pro career in 2009. He led the Travelers by 5 shots after making the turn in the third round.

But he then went bogey, double bogey, double bogey on holes 10-12. Meanwhile, Reavie would birdie Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 in the same span. What was a 5-shot lead turned into a 4-shot deficit over 6 holes.

That didn’t wreck Sucher. He began Sunday tied for second and 6 shots off Reavie’s record-54 hole lead. He played tough over the final 18 holes and managed to catch Keegan Bradley for a piece of second place and – most importantly – $633,600 in prize money.

Sucher’s finish may not have gotten a lot of notice outside – or inside – the golf world. His $633,600 in winnings, however, both changed his life and salvaged his career.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it, to be honest. Two months ago, we had two credit cards wrapped up. We talked about taking out loans on our house,” Sucher said in an interview with the Fore Play podcast from Barstool Sports.

Few can relate to winning $633,600 in anything. But financial pressures are commonplace.

“We basically decided that we can do two interest-free credit cards and we can max them out. When they’re maxed out, we’ll let them sit there and we will have 12 months to pay them off. And in 12 months we might be in a terrible place that we don’t even want to think about, but we bet on ourselves,” he told the Fore Play podcast.

Sucher had won $176,473 on the PGA Tour and $679,544 on the Korn Ferry (Web.com) Tour over 10 years playing as a pro before Sunday.

“Man, to pay that off and to now have this . . . How much can change in two months? That’s ridiculous. To think of what a low place we were not long ago.”

Sucher rose to 126th in the season-long FedEx Cup race. He is now 147th in the OWGR after being as low as 2045th just nine weeks ago.

He tees off from the 10th tee at Detroit Golf Club in Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.