Inner Circle: Behind the scenes at Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

By June 26, 2019 12:12 pm

With the Rocket Mortgage Classic debuting at Detroit Golf Club this week, there’s an army of tournament workers, officials and volunteers behind the effort.

The inaugural PGA Tour stop in Detroit has a purse of $7.3 million and has attracted big names such as U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson.

“There’s never been a PGA Tour event ever to be held in the city limits of Detroit,” Rocket Mortgage Classic executive director Jason Langwell  said. “This community loves golf, but more than that they love their city. It takes a village to put a PGA Tour event together.”

Take a look inside Langwell’s “Inner Circle” as he describes what it takes to bring the world’s best golfers to Detroit for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

