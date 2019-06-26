Gary Woodland weighs being a nice guy with just saying no sometimes

DETROIT – Winning the 2019 U.S. Open was pretty sweet, but coming home to his young son’s birthday as a champion was pretty special.

After a three-stroke victory at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland returned to his Delray Beach, Florida, home to celebrate Jaxson Lynn Woodland’s second birthday.

“My son ran into my arms, and that makes me emotional now thinking about it,” Woodland said. “That was every bit as good as getting that trophy.”

Nearly everything is a first this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the tournament also marks an important first for Woodland. It’s his first appearance since capturing his first major.

Woodland, 35, tees off on Thursday’s first round at the Detroit Golf Club at 12:55 p.m. with Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker.

Dustin Johnson is one of Woodland’s good friends, and the world’s No. 2 ranked golfer expressed great pride in him.

“Gary’s been a good player for a long time,” said Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open winner. “It was just a matter of time before he was going to get one.”

Since winning the U.S. Open, Woodland’s gotten advice from many golfers, including Bubba Watson, who won both the 2012 and 2014 Masters.

Watson’s biggest tip is to learn to say “no.” In the months following his first major title, the attention around Watson increased exponentially. He hopes Woodland handles the spotlight without stress.

“The word ‘no’ is going to be big because of sponsors, because of more fans, more people pulling at him, more tournaments pulling at him,” Watson said. “You’ve just got to pace yourself.”

Woodland has experienced a major increase in requests. Fans want autographs and photos, and he only played nine holes instead of an intended 18 in his practice round the day before because of the time he took to meet fans.

Time management is the most important thing. He said relying on agent Mark Steinberg and caddie Brennan Little will help ease the added pressure.

“You try to be a nice guy,” Woodland said, “but sometimes you’ve got to say ‘no,’ and that’s easier said than done for me sometimes.”

After spending last weekend with his family, Woodland is back to the golf routine. The 12th-ranked player in the world said he has plenty of work to do and is far from satisfied with his career. He craves more success, including a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

“There’s still a lot at stake,” Woodland said. “Being a major champion is awesome, but I’m still trying to win more, still trying to get better.”