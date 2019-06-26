Nine PGA Tour tournaments no longer on the schedule that we miss

As the Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off this week in Detroit, we look back at some notable PGA Tour stops that are no longer on the calendar in their original cities. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the first Tour event held in Detroit, but of course pro golf has a long history in the state with the Buick Open. played at Warwick Hills for six decades.

Buick Open

Tiger Woods won the last Buick Open played at Warwick Hills in 2009. He also won the event in 2002 and 2006. Billy Mayfair shot a 61 in this tournament in 2001 and Woods did it in 2005.