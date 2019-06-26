Rocket Mortgage Classic: Top gambling picks and betting odds

DETROIT – Greetings, golf gambling enthusiasts. Let’s get ready to take some action on the PGA Tour’s first go-round in the Motor City.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is a new addition to the schedule this year and takes over for the Quicken Loans National, formerly hosted by Tiger Woods in the D.C. area.

Woods is not in the field this week and we haven’t heard much from his camp since the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. But a legit group of headliners has gathered at Detroit Golf Club, where they’ll tee it up at an old-school layout which so far has generated nothing but positive comments from players.

We’re coming into Detroit after another profitable week at the Travelers Championship. Never had to sweat our matchup bets of Paul Casey over Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau over Francesco Molinari, both easy winners. We did drop Daniel Berger over Viktor Hovland with Berger missing the cut, making for a 2-1 matchups week and a haul of +85 tokens.

That puts us up to +928 for the season and we’re looking to keep things going strong in Detroit.

This is a home game for us having grown up in nearby East Lansing, and the Michiganders are definitely embracing this one – tickets are already sold out for Saturday and Sunday and people seem desperate for any sort of distraction from that awful Tigers baseball squad.

They should see plenty of birdies this week, as the rough looks very playable in most areas and the course isn’t overly challenging off the tee. We don’t have any course history to go on here, so it’s all about current form and trying to figure out who’s capable of going low at this classic club layout.

So far it seems like things have been running smoothly in its first year, and we’ll look to follow suit with a smooth winning week on the gambling side in Detroit.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Ryan Moore (-115) over Brandt Snedeker

115 tokens

Risking 115 to win 100 on Moore. He was T-15 at the Travelers last week and T-33 one start prior at the Memorial. He’s a strong irons player and everyone in the field should get a lot of good looks from 125 yards in this week. Think Moore is trending in the right direction and set up for success here. Snedeker has been hot for weeks but starting to slow down, shooting 74-77 over the weekend at the U.S. Open and finishing T-43 last week. We’re rolling with Moore.

Jason Dufner (+115) over Byeong Hun An

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 115 on Dufner. Like the value as an underdog and Dufner has been in good form lately, falling from contention but finishing T-7 at the Memorial. He was also T-35 at the U.S. Open and appears to be working hard with the putter this week. An’s putter has been even colder than Dufner’s this year, and he missed the cut at the Travelers. Those have been rare for An this season, but we’re not all that high on his chances at DGC.

Bubba Watson to finish top-5 (+800)

25 tokens

Risking 25 to win 200 on Bubba. This course won’t punish his big misses off the tee like some other venues, a welcome sight for Bubba after missed cuts playing in heavy rough at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He’s also thrown himself into this event and embraced the first-time venue in Detroit. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him playing in one of the final few groups come Sunday.

Last week: +85

Season total: +928