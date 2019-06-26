Why one caddie holds secret key to success on the PGA Tour

Ancient Egyptians created the Rosetta Stone. Harry Potter began his education at Hogwarts with “The Standard Book of Spells.” Moses carried stone tablets with the Ten Commandments down from Mount Sinai.

On the PGA Tour, players and caddies have Mark Long’s yardage books.

For more than 20 years, Fred Funk’s former caddie has been putting together the books that players and caddies regard as sacred texts and indispensable guides for navigating every hole on the PGA Tour.

Long recently put together the yardage book for Detroit Golf Club, which will host the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. He shared the method for constructing the books as well as some thoughts on the venerable Donald Ross course that opened in 1916 but is brand new to the players this week.

The yardage book are ubiquitous on the PGA Tour. Players and caddies carry them in their pockets and consult them before each shot. They show yardages to various targets on each hole, different points of elevation, and a close-up of the green that shows detailed contours and yardages.

To the average recreational golfer, the books might resemble something like hieroglyphics. But to elite players and caddies, the yardage book’s intense detail unlocks the secrets of the course.

“It’s half-an-inch accurate, which is plenty for a yardage book,” Long said. “I still don’t know any pros who can hit within a half an inch. (Former analyst and player Johnny) Miller says he can hit it within half a yard. That’s not a half an inch, though. Pretty good for Johnny.”

Long and his team of assistants get that level of accuracy with some pretty cool high-end equipment.

“We have to map the golf course and there’s different sources of information,” he said. “We can use an aerial photo now and then. We can fly a drone to get information. We have surveying instruments; that’s our main thing. We literally walk around and map the outline of a fairway or map sprinkler heads and things like that. All that goes in out of a (computer-aided design) program.”

An overhead look at Detroit Golf Club’s Area 313, Holes 14, 15 and 16, for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit Free Press

From there, the data is entered into a specifically tailored computer program that helps construct the book.

“After that,” Long said, “the fun begins because it’s not just the data. It’s organizing it and measuring everything.”

That’s where Long’s expertise comes in. He caddied on the PGA Tour from 1989 to 2012 and learned exactly what players and caddies need to know about each hole.

“You’ll notice in the book there’s a specific line at a tree for a tee-shot distance,” he said. “I stand on the tee and I can identify what is a tour pro going to ask the caddie. What does he want to know about this tee shot? So that takes a lot of time to write in the books. That’s kind of a big deal to do that well.”

Every hole is different, and Long said that requires him to make a decision about which reference points he measures on each hole.

“Getting the angles right, where do you put lay-ups in?” he said. “You’ve got to know what kind of information do you want on a lay-up. Maybe it’s how much to carry that left part of the fairway or maybe it’s just how far is it to the 78 (yard) sprinkler?

“The knowledge that makes the book good is doing the tee shots and the lay-ups properly. And that’s something that helps to have been a tour caddie for 25 years because you kind of know what everybody wants to know.”

Long also does a separate greens book in partnership with Michael Mayerle, who owns JMS Geomatics, a mapping and data-acquisition company based in Tucson, Ariz. Mayerle’s company uses a laser to scan over a million points on each green to measure within one-eighth of an inch of accuracy.

This kind of information is priceless. The funny thing is that it’s practically free. The yardage books cost between $40 and $100. At Detroit Golf Club, the yardage books were free to caddies and players.

“Most of the tournaments buy them at a disgustingly huge discount from me,” Long said. “That way we can give them to players and caddie for free, because I’ve got to take care of all my millionaires. I’m just talking about caddies there, by the way.”

The greens books cost $165 and are sold directly to players and caddies. Long, who caddied most of his career using the yardage books compiled by former Arnold Palmer caddie George Lucas, said every player and caddie on the PGA Tour uses his yardage books. He estimated about 70% of caddies use a greens book.

To illustrate the essential importance of the yardage book and the rigorous requirement for its accuracy, Long has to return to every PGA Tour course every year to record even the slightest changes for that season’s tournament. He has done over 60 versions alone of a yardage book for Pebble Beach Golf Links, the site of this year’s U.S. Open.

“The thing that the general public might find hard to believe or wrap their head around,” Long said, “is that these guys are so good when they’re playing well, when they’re on, that if you told a guy he’s 138 (yards away) or 140, that could change everything in how you play a shot. It could completely change club selection, how you play a shot into a hole. Two yards at 140, that could change everything.”

Long also does work for the LPGA and constructs the yardage books for all USGA amateur championships. He has done yardage books for over 200 courses. Seeing a multitude of championship-level courses gives plenty of weight to the praise Long bestowed on Detroit Golf Club.

“I think the guys are going to love the golf course,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a single guy who’s going to have a negative comment about that golf course. I think it’s one of the better courses on tour for sure. Everybody’s going to love it.

“It’s just a nice, classic, nothing-silly golf course and every hole’s kind of different and memorable. I just love it. It’s right up there. I wouldn’t put too many courses on the tour ahead of it.”