Charles Howell III makes two eagles in impressive first round at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Charles Howell III got off to a great start to the season when he ended an 11-year winning drought with his playoff victory at the RSM Classic in November.

And now at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the 40-year-old has put himself in great position following a 7-under 65 in the first round at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday. Howell concluded his opening round with one bogey, four birdies and two eagles.

Howell started at No. 10 alongside Kevin Kisner and Rickie Fowler — who made an eagle on No. 17 — at 7:35 a.m. Howell bogeyed No. 11 but got the shot back with a birdie on No. 13, setting up his first eagle on the next hole.

On the par-five 14th — his fifth hole of the day — Howell drove his tee shot 307 yards into the fairway, then followed with a 245-yard approach that settled about 11 feet from the hole. He sank the ensuing putt to get to 2 under.

This is the 1,867th round of Charles Howell III's career. It's the ninth round where he's had TWO eagles.#LiveUnderPar 🦅 pic.twitter.com/5Kpmzs4anE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 27, 2019

While Fowler dunked his 122-yard approach into the cup at the 17th, Howell birdied the hole. Then came two more birdies on Nos. 4 and 6, setting up an impressive back nine capped by another eagle at No. 7.

Howell’s drive found the fairway, and his 217-yard chip landed about five feet from the pin, setting up an eagle putt on the par-five 7th. The Oklahoma State product, who ranks 15th in the FedEx Cup standings, finished his round T-1 at 7 under.