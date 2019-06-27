Experience golf’s ultimate test in Augmented Reality

At this year’s U.S. Open Championship, the USGA teamed up with Deloitte to create a new, innovative experience for fans to engage with the championship through augmented reality (AR) technology. With over 40,000 downloads, the U.S. Open AR App created by Deloitte allowed fans to immerse themselves in golf’s ultimate test using 3-D AR technology to view shot trails in near real time, select players to compare their performances, and relive the shots of past U.S. Open champions at Pebble Beach on iconic holes 6, 7 and 18.

You can relive the U.S. Open in AR today, including shot trails of Gary Woodland’s championship performance. Download the U.S. Open AR App on your mobile or tablet device, then open the app and scan the AR image to launch the experience. To learn more, click here.