28 golf landmarks that you must see in person

One of the great things about the game of golf is the chance to visit history at famous courses and seeing with your own eyes the things that you have witnessed on TV for so long.

For many fans, these historic landmarks may be inaccessible as they are located in far-off or exclusive locales.

But when you’re lucky enough to visit some of the great landmarks in golf, it’s a moment you’ll remember forever. Here’s our list of some of the best.

The Hogan Bridge at Augusta National