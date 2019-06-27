Eamon's Corner: Is Phil Mickelson the answer to revitalize PGA Tour Champions?

The U.S. Senior Open is less of a reminder of what the PGA Tour Champions has and more of a reminder of what it lacks.

In this week’s episode of “Eamon’s Corner”, Lynch describes a Senior Open of the past which used to be entertaining and involve legends like Arnold Palmer. But now, legends like Palmer aren’t as interested in playing because they don’t need the money. And the Champions tour isn’t so much used to entertain, but rather golfers use the opportunity to have a second career.

The golfers who play on the Champions tour are fine golfers, Lynch says, but they’re hardly legends.

The solution?

“The PGA Tour champions desperately needs a vitamin shot: a popular icon who can regenerate fan interest,” Lynch said.

Could Phil Mickelson— who turns 50 next year— be the star power the Champions tour needs?

