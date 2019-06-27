Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2 tee times, groupings, TV/streaming info

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time in a decade for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

The North Course was designed by Donald Ross and first opened for play in 1916. It plays this week at par-72 and 7,334 yards. The layout allows for the possibility of some scary-low scores on the front nine.

Nate Lashley carded an opening-round 63 with nine birdies on Thursday to lead by two strokes entering the second round. Lashley, the World No. 353, sits one stroke ahead of Ryan Armour and Nick Watney in second place.

SCORES: Leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Among the biggest names in the field, Rickie Fowler finished the first round T-16 with 11 other golfers including Bubba Watson at 4 under. World No. 12 Gary Woodland struggled in the first round, finishing _ over after recording four bogeys on the front nine.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Round 2 Tee Times, Groupings

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 6:45 a.m. J.J. Henry, Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski 6:55 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im 7:05 a.m. Hunter Mahan, Ryan Blaum, Carlos Ortiz 7:15 a.m. Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Ernie Els 7:25 a.m. Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Jimmy Walker 7:35 a.m. Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt, Stewart Cink 7:45 a.m. Max Homa, J.B. Holmes, Cameron Champ 7:55 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Rory Sabbatini, Will MacKenzie 8:05 a.m. Matt Jones, Scott Brown, Ollie Schniederjans 8:15 a.m. Martin Laird, Nick Watney, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8:25 a.m. Chase Wright, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Wes Homan 8:35 a.m. Ben Silverman, Kramer Hickok, Lee Houtteman 8:45 a.m. Martin Piller, Roberto Díaz, Doc Redman 12:15 p.m. Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge, Tyler Duncan 12:25 p.m. Robert Streb, Morgan Hoffmann, Joaquin Niemann 12:35 p.m. Brian Stuard, Whee Kim, Roger Sloan 12:45 p.m. Aaron Wise, Ted Potter, Jr., Cameron Smith 12:55 p.m. Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama 1:05 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III 1:15 p.m. Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley, Jim Herman 1:25 p.m. Michael Thompson, J.J. Spaun, Brandon Harkins 1:35 p.m. Danny Lee Rotorua, Harold Varner III, Beau Hossler 1;45 p.m. Chesson Hadley, J.T. Poston, Zack Sucher 1:55 p.m. Cameron Davis, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland 2:05 p.m. Kyle Jones, John Chin, Ryan Vermeer 2:15 p.m. Sepp Straka, Chris Thompson, Austen Truslow

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 6:45 a.m. Peter Malnati, Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy 6:55 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Mike Weir, Kelly Kraft 7:05 a.m. Billy Hurley III, Roberto Castro, Bronson Burgoon 7:15 a.m. Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Jason Dufner 7:25 a.m. Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker 7:35 a.m. Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed 7:45 a.m. Corey Conners, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud 7:55 a.m. Ryan Moore, Cameron Tringale, Chad Collins 8:05 a.m. Josh Teater, Colt Knost, Alex Prugh 8:15 a.m. Fabián Gómez Chaco, Stefani Houston, Adam Schenk 8:25 a.m. Wes Roach, Nicholas Lindheim, Matthew Wolff 8:35 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Brady Schnell, Chip McDaniel 8:45 a.m. Curtis Luck, Anders Albertson, Zach Bauchou 12:15 p.m. Sam Saunders, Peter Uihlein, Sebastián Muñoz 12:25 p.m. Luke List, Scott Langley, Hank Lebioda 12:35 p.m. Brian Gay, Bud Cauley, Trey Mullinax 12:45 p.m. Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Si Woo Kim 12:55 p.m. Brice Garnett, Smylie Kaufman, Luke Donald 1:05 p.m. Michael Kim, Rod Pampling, Cody Gribble 1:15 p.m. Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Mackenzie Hughes 1:25 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Streelman, Seamus Power 1:35 p.m. Alex Cejka, David Berganio, Jr., Talor Gooch 1;45 p.m. Nick Taylor, Harris English, Sam Ryder 1:55 p.m. Freddie Jacobson, Stephan Jaeger, Wyndham Clark 2:05 p.m. Seth Reeves, Adam Svensson, Matt Harmon 2:15 p.m. Will Claxton, Jim Knous, Justin Suh

Round 2 TV/Streaming Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.