Golf sensation Amy Bockerstette has it all figured out. She can play, too.

I will not say that Amy Bockerstette beat me (easily) in our 9-hole golf match. I’d never suggest she was more accurate off the tee and into the greens or that her putting made mine look like I was playing croquet.

I will only say that we didn’t keep score.

“Is there anything about playing better golf that you’d like to ask me?” I asked Amy as I drove our cart up the 9th fairway at Legendary Run Wednesday. “No,” she said, laughing.

“OK, then. Do you have one piece of advice, one tip for me?”

“Umm. Hit the ball straight,” she said.

She’s 20 years old and is living a moment of fame so charming and serendipitous, it has been watched on social media more than 20 million times. You might have seen it:

At the Waste Management Open in Phoenix in January, the PGA Tour and a group of Phoenix-area businessmen known as the Firebirds collaborated with defending champ Gary Woodland, to have Amy walk a hole with Woodland during the Tuesday practice round.

At least that’s what they thought would be happening.

“Would you like to hit a shot?” someone asked Amy, once she was inside the gallery ropes. Anyone who knows Amy knows that Amy would not hit just a shot. She’d have to finish the hole.

She was certainly qualified. Amy had taken lessons for six years, she’d played high school golf. She was currently on a golf scholarship at Paradise Valley Community College, the first person born with Down syndrome ever to get a college scholarship in Arizona.

Everyone agreed Amy would play the 120-yard par-3 16th with Gary. She wasn’t exactly prepared. She didn’t “got” this. Yet.

Her father Joe learned which hole Amy would be playing before the round. He hid her 6-hybrid, her gap wedge and her putter in Woodland’s bag. Amy didn’t know she would be playing the 16th until the group reached the tee box.

Joe didn’t give Amy a sand wedge because he assumed his daughter would either hit her tee shot on the green or through it. (Her accuracy is incurable. We’ll discuss that shortly.) Next thing you know, Woodland is handing Amy the hybrid. . . and she’s hitting into the right bunker.

“The sand was very fluffy,” Joe recalled Wednesday. “And the (lip of) the bunker was taller than she was. She takes a practice swing and I’m saying, Ames, swing harder.”