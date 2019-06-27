One shot back, Sergio Garcia looking to be poor host again at Andalucía Masters 

Sergio Garcia looks set to be the host from hell in the $3.4 million Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Valderrama. The 2017 Masters Champion is once again hosting the tournament through his foundation.

Garcia hasn’t been exactly gracious to his guests the last two years either: he’s looking for a three-peat of titles after winning in 2017 and 2018. He also won in 2011.

The 15-time European Tour winner lies one shot off Frenchman Victor Perez’s lead after a bogey free 5-under 66 around the 1997 Ryder Cup course. Garcia is part of a five-way tie for second place along with in-form South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gavin Green of Malaysia, U.S. player Sihwan Kim and Swede Anton Karlsson.

Garcia has a distinct advantage. Valderrama is his favourite course.

“I love this place, there is no doubt about that,” Garcia said. “It kind of has something that helps me. Today was a great round, I hit the ball very well. It’s probably the best that I’ve felt in quite a while.

“Even though the conditions were great, you still have to hit the shots in the right places. To be able to go bogey free here, it’s always good.

“It’s just the first round and we have to keep building on that and look forward to a good week. It’s still Thursday, you’ve got to go one step at a time, there’s still a lot of golf to be played.”

Perez also went bogey free. The 26-year-old carded two birdies on the front nine and four on the back to get to the top of the leaderboard. Perez had two wins on last year’s Challenge Tour to gain his card for this year’s European Tour. He’s currently 68th on the Race to Dubai thanks to third in the Honma Hong Kong Open at the start of the season.

“I’m very pleased to keep the card clean, it’s one of the toughest places to do it,” Perez said. “I was just really happy, we had a really good game plan going in to take advantage of the softer conditions.

“The fairway is key here. Once you start missing fairways, the greens are so small you’re basically meant to be short sided on your approaches into the greens. There’s a lot of slope, it’s fast and the greens are really small. The moment you start missing greens it gets tricky.’

Jon Rahm returned a 2-under 69 to lie four shots off the pace in joint 22nd place.