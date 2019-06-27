Some players take out their frustration on caddies, but what behavior crosses the line?

DETROIT – Caddie hospitality varies widely on the PGA Tour. Things like parking proximity, clubhouse access and food service can be anything from VIP-level to nonexistent.

They’re taking care of the caddies at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. There’s a tricked out caddyshack area with foosball tables, couches, TVs, massage tables, happy hours, even a barber.

Cold beer and a chance to kick back is a welcome site for pro loopers. Especially if they’ve spent the last five hours getting treated like a human punching bag by high-strung players.

“Some players use their caddie as an outlet for frustration, and the caddies understand that,” Stewart Cink said. “It’s hard for me sometimes to hear the players that treat their caddies like that.”

Caddies have always had to wear a lot of hats out there. Amateur psychologist, part-time motivator, full-time numbers guru, etc. They need to know when to speak up and when to stay quiet in exactly the right moments. Giving yardages and reading putts is the easy part.

Fans don’t often see the other side of that dynamic unless cameras are rolling and microphones pick up the on-course discussions in the heat of competition.

That’s exactly what happened at the U.S. Open with Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller, and viewers were fascinated – perhaps largely because we see coaches and players get into it all the time in team sports, but are really privy to similar talks on the golf course.

Spieth’s tee shot at Pebble Beach’s par-4 eighth hole rolled through the fairway and into the water. His approach after taking a drop was long of the green. And the cameras were right there to catch Spieth’s reaction on the second shot.

“Two perfect shots, Michael,” Spieth said. “You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Implication being Spieth did everything he was supposed to do and Greller screwed up by recommending the wrong clubs.

Did Spieth cross the line? Or is that how things go among trusted teammates?

Relationships are all different

That all depends on who you asked. Every player-caddie relationship is different, as are their opinions on what’s acceptable and what isn’t.

“People chime in from all corners of the world saying it’s (Spieth) mistreating his caddie, where anybody who’s spent time with him knows it’s not,” Brandt Snedeker said. “People say he’s mistreating Michael. Not even close to the truth. It doesn’t portray us in the best light … (but) a caddie’s whole job in a player-caddie relationship is if you need to vent, being able to vent and get it out of your system so next shot you’re ready to go.”

Others players think those comments should take place in private, if they need saying at all.

Hanging near the parking lot after a nine-hole Pro-Am round at Detroit Golf Club, Cink said he often hears players cross the line with caddies. He didn’t have to think back too far for an example of a player who was coming off a bad round.

“I’ll paraphrase. ‘Caddie – you stunk today.’ They didn’t use those exact words. But, really?” Cink said.

As far as blaming caddies so directly for bad results, like the Spieth-Greller situation, Cink sides with the loopers.

“I think that’s a little bit across the line, because in the end the player has the same information the caddie has and has to decided what to hit and is the one who’s swinging,” Cink said. “It always falls on the player’s shoulders, the responsibility for where your golf ball goes.”

Where’s the line?

Pete Persolja has caddied on all sorts of tours for all sorts of players over the past few decades, recently catching on with Keith Mitchell. He was on the bag for his debut win at the Honda Classic and will be with him at Royal Portrush for next month’s British Open.

Persolja has a hard time identifying where that line is in terms of the player-caddie dialogue. It’s just different for everyone.

“Some people like to be talked to and motivated and others don’t really want you to over-talk,” Persolja said. “There’s a fine line and there’s an artwork. That’s really what it comes down to. There’s a simple artwork of trying to figure out the person you work for and meet their needs. Even then, as a caddie, you might just be like, I don’t need these needs anymore. I’m done with this guy. Player might be the same way.”

In general, caddies still know what they might expect from a given player. They all talk. When a player earns a reputation as a guy who’s not fun to work for, word spreads.

“No question about it,” Cink said. “Certain players who are known to be really hard to work for and certain players that are really easy to work for.”

Said Persolja: “Some (caddies) are definitely going to be outspoken. Like, ‘the hell with this guy.’ Especially the older ones. They’ve been around the block a time or two and they get tired of people quicker. The young ones are hungry. They’re gonna keep their mouth shut and enjoy the paycheck because they don’t have much money in the bank.”

Cink said if anything, his problem has been getting too close with his caddies. Once a friendship is formed, sensitive discussions might play out differently. He tells current caddie Taylor Ford that he needs to fire him because he has more to offer the world than just caddying for him. But he doesn’t use Ford to vent or see him as someone that’s there to listen to all of his problems. And most players don’t want a caddie who’s too afraid to speak up in crunch time, worried about how their player will react if they’re wrong.

“I’ve really gained a lot of respect for caddies over the years that came in and stopped me in the middle of a pre-shot routine, noticed a wind change and backed me off or whatever,” Cink said. “That takes a lot of guts and I admire that.”

Two-factor authentication system

Most players are on top of the numbers and won’t blindly follow a caddie’s advice if it doesn’t seem right. It’s like a two-factor authentication system. Caddie gives a number and club, player accepts or denies club.

Cink and Jimmy Walker both subscribe to that theory and say they’ll take ownership of the final result.

“There’s many times a year where I’ll be like, check that again. That does not look right. It looks too far, whatever,” Walker said. “A lot of times you’re right, a lot of times you’re wrong, but you get those gut feelings and you’ve got to pay attention.”

And it’s easier to see how something like the Spieth-Greller thing might look to casual viewers with office jobs and 9-5 schedules. This is a competition and a lot of guys on Tour aren’t used to a standard boss-employee relationship. They figure out their own dynamic with their own caddie, ideally one that works for both parties.

“I’ve never worked in the business world,” Walker said. “I couldn’t stand there and say if I was at an insurance company and someone in the office messed up a claim really bad or something and whiffed on something, or gave a bad quote, I don’t know if I’d chew their head off like that in front of everybody. I don’t know. I think there’s times where you do it more in private and then it’s done and gone.”

Whether or not those on-course discussions should be fair game for TV broadcasts is another issue entirely. Fox definitely picks up more audio than others and has provided a more behind-the-scenes look of late in its annual U.S. Open broadcast.

Walker said he thinks it’s ‘total crap’ that they use microphones in the cups, which can pick up some choice words. Snedeker agreed that some conversations should be privileged.

“Fans love it from that aspect, but it creates a dangerous situation for players,” Snedeker said. “With something a guy says whether it’s to or from their caddie, a normal relationship can be misconstrued or taken the wrong way when we as players and caddies know it wasn’t like that.”

Whether the dialogue was appropriate or not, fans on social media were quick to jump on Greller’s side once that conversation started blowing up on Twitter. But some fans are also quick to criticize players taking out frustration in other ways, like Patrick Reed snapping a wedge over his knee at Pebble Beach.

That goes for caddies too.

“(Players are) the ones under the heat of the pressure, so they’re the ones that might be throwing a club, digging a hole in the dirt from an iron shot that was bad,” Persolja said. “And as a caddie, you’re the one representing the player in a way, so that’s tough to see sometimes because that’s my boss and I don’t like to see that from my boss. He’s representing himself 100 percent, but that’s something you don’t want to see either.”

The Tour might follow up with a fine for players who go too far overboard in that direction as well.

So where’s the balance between accountability and civility? The most successful duos tend to figure it out and work within those confines – even if it means taking an earful from time to time. That’s the price you pay for a chance to get into contention from week to week, chasing the thrill of victory and a potential six-figure check.

“There’s guys that really play great golf, that are not easy to work for, that every caddie out here would line up to work for,” Cink said. “They know going in that it’s going to be tough, but rewarding.”