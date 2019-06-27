Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler drops eagle into cup from 122 yards

Thanks to a never-ending fusillade of commercials, Rickie Fowler and Rocket Mortgage have become fully intertwined.

Fowler admitted this week he’s sort of an unofficial host for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, even though he has no formal role or connection with the first PGA Tour stop ever in the Motor City.

Fowler got off to a soaring start with his early Thursday tee time and is fast on his way to earning “Hometown Hero” fan status in Detroit, even though his roots extend from Murrieta, Calif., to Stillwater, Okla., to his current home in Jupiter, Fla.

Fowler went out from No. 10 at 7:35 a.m. with Kevin Kisner and Charles Howell III. Fowler is bogey-free through 10 holes. He birdied No. 14 before dropping his approach from 122 yards into the cup for an eagle on No. 17.

A slam dunk from downtown.

TEE TIMES, GROUPINGS: Rocket Mortgage Classic

LIVE BLOG: Round 1 from Detroit Golf Club

SPORTS FANS: Best credit cards on the market

Fowler is 3-under overall though 10 holes of play Thursday. He’s T-10, two shots off the early lead.