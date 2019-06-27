Tom Watson shoots his age at U.S. Senior Open with substitute caddie

Tom Watson may be a far cry from the player he was in the 1970s and ‘80s, when he won eight major championships and topped the PGA Tour money list five times, but the 69-year-old can obviously still knock the ball about.

Competing in the U.S. Senior Open at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana, Watson shot a 1-under 69 despite needing a substitute caddie for the tournament. Watson became the third player in U.S. Senior Open history to shoot his age, too, just 69 days before he turns 70.

“I’m grateful to be able to shoot my age,” Watson told the USGA after his first round Thursday. “Every time I shoot my age, it’s a hoot, especially in the U.S. Senior Open, it makes it even more special.”

.@TomWatsonPGA became only the third player in #USSeniorOpen history to shoot his age, shooting 1-under-par 69 … 69 days before his 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/jsiVAHsBtC — USGA (@USGA) June 27, 2019

Watson’s usual caddie, Neil Oxman, couldn’t make the tournament because of business responsibilities, the Indianapolis Star reported. So Watson has Greg Helmkamp, a 35-year-old assistant teaching professional at the course, carrying his clubs this week. The change didn’t seem to hinder Watson at all.

Watson made two bogeys and three birdies in his opening round. Defending champion David Toms — who is 17 years younger than Watson — has sole possession of the lead at 8-under 62, with Kirk Triplett (64) and Vijay Singh (65) in second and third, respectively.