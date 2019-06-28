California girls, Virginia boys win inaugural High School Golf National Invitational

Kamille Dimayuga of Buena Park, Calif., led her California team to a victory with a birdie on the final hole of an aggregate playoff at the inaugural High School Golf National Invitational in Orlando on Friday.

It took two extra holes for California to beat South Carolina in the girls team event played at Walt Disney World Resort’s Falcon’s Fire Golf Club.

South Carolina and California both finished with two-day scores of 584. After the first day of play, South Carolina led by one shot.

Dimayuga shot 71-71-142 and also earned medalist honors, topping Emma Schimpf and Isabel Sy by one. Dimayuga receives an exemption into next month’s Girls Junior PGA Championship in Hartford, Conn.

In the boys competition, Virginia won by 11 shots after trailing by one entering the second day. Virginia was led by Charlie Hason (72-69-141), who finished fifth individually.

Arkansas (592) was second and Pennsylvania (598) finished third.

Aidan Thomas from Bernalillo, N.M., shot a career-best round 65 and followed it up with a 70 on day two to win the individual medalist title. He beat James Imai by one shot.

Thomas was introduced to the game by his brother in New Mexico, where they would hit balls into trains. He plans to compete for New Mexico State in the fall. Thomas grew up playing the PGA’s Sun Country Junior Tour and recently qualified for the 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship.

The High School Golf National Invitational is conducted by the National High School Golf Association (NHSGA), a division of Nextgengolf, which was recently acquired by the PGA of America.