Cameron Champ in second place after blistering 28 on front nine in Detroit

DETROIT – Cameron Champ played the round of his life and entertained the idea of carding 59 after nine holes on Friday at Detroit Golf Club. Ultimately, he put himself in the final pairing heading into the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Champ, a one-time PGA Tour winner, scored a 7-under 65 to get to 13-under 131, one shot behind 36-hole leader Nate Lashley, who has put up rounds of 63. Champ shot a career-best 9-under 28 on the front nine.

His blistering start created quite a stir.

Native Detroiters Anthony, Kevin and Jaylin Price were among the patrons who flocked over to watch Champ as he bombed tee shots and made five straight birdies and an eagle in a six-hole stretch from Nos. 2-7. He added a birdie on No. 9, then settled in for six pars, two bogeys and a birdie coming in.

“The front nine was probably about as big as the hole has ever looked for me, just everything went together,” Champ said. “When I got on that run, I kinda kept going.”

Champ, 24, one of two African American players in this week’s field, along with Harold Varner III, is one of the Price brothers’ favorite golfers on tour.

“He’s on fire, man,” Kevin said after a tee shot from Champ, who leads the tour in driving distance at 316.6 yards per drive.

Champ felt the crowd increase on the turn, and the Price brothers followed him from the sixth hole on.

Anthony Price, 38, learned the game of golf from his grandfather, who used to cut the grass in the backyard low enough to simulate a putting green. Anthony then taught Kevin, 27, and Jaylin, 23, how to golf.

The PGA Tour’s debut in Detroit has been welcomed by the trio. They used to travel to Grand Blanc to watch the old Buick Open, which ceased after Tiger Woods’ victory in 2009.

“It’s what we’ve wanted for the last 10 years,” Anthony said. “It’s good for the city.”

“Everyone wins,” Kevin responded. “It’s in our own back yard so we don’t have to travel to see these guys play.”

The brothers favor the consistency of Champ’s game. They said they don’t see a weakness in his approach, and have followed him since he turned pro two years ago after graduating from Texas A&M. Champ’s lone win on tour came earlier this year, at the Sanderson Farms Classic.

At the ninth hole, the brothers shook hands with Champ’s father, Jeff, congratulating him on his son’s blistering start. Jeff stood holes ahead of his son, and said he was “nervous” while watching Champ play on the back nine.

Champ is not used to all the attention.

“It’s all new,” Champ said. “It’s fun. I’m embracing it all. This is all I’ve hoped it would be.

“The fans are great. I’m definitely looking forward to the weekend.”