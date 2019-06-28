Cameron Champ shoots 8-under on front nine Friday at Rocket Mortgage Classic

While the average person dreads having to work on Fridays, Cameron Champ had a great day at the office in his second round at the PGA Tour’s inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

The 24-year-old California native and winner of last October’s Sanderson Farms Championship caught fire out of the gate. After he made par on his opening hole, Champ rattled off five consecutive birdies, followed by an eagle on the par-5 7th hole. Par on No. 8 and another birdie on No. 9 put Champ not only in the solo lead at 14-under, but also en-route to a potential 59 with an astounding 8-under par 28.

And then he made the turn.

Needing to shoot 5-under on the back nine to become just the 10th player in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round – the last being Brandt Snedeker’s 59 in the first round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship – Champ cooled off considerably, making par on the first three holes followed by his first bogey of the day on the par-4 13th. Champ made two more pars on Nos. 14-16 and another birdie on No. 17 to currently sit 8-under on the round, 14-under overall atop the leaderboard.