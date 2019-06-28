Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson expected to miss cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The world’s second-ranked golfer and the reigning U.S. Open champion are projected to miss the cut at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland each finished Friday’s second round at 2-under-par 142, one shot off the projected cut line.

Woodland, making his first start since winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links earlier this month, carded a 3-under 69 on Friday. He rallied to birdie two of his final three holes but missed 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 ninth, his last hole of the day, that likely will send him packing this weekend. Johnson shot his second straight 71.

“I made a lot of birdies today,” said Woodland, who had eight birdies and five bogeys on Friday. “I felt a lot better today. Yesterday, I think I was a little hyped up. Today was much more under control, I just was a little off with the game.